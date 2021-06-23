Mastercard Foundation Appoints Board Member

The Mastercard Foundation has announced changes to its Board of Directors. To this end, Robin L. Washington has been appointed to the Board and long-time Board member President Festus G. Mogae will be retiring.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Robin Washington to the Board,” Mastercard Foundation Board Chair, Zein Abdalla said.

“As you can see from Robin’s biography, she brings a fantastic range of operational experience and insight that will benefit the Foundation enormously as we continue to expand our impact,” Abdalla added.

Washington is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Alphabet, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., and Salesforce.com.

She served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Inc. from May 2008 until November 2019, where she oversaw Global Finance, Facilities and Operations, Investor Relations and the Information Technology divisions. Prior to Gilead, she was the Chief Financial Officer of Hyperion Solutions, Inc. Ms. Washington is a certified public accountant. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

“The Mastercard Foundation does not shy away from the complex challenges facing the world in these unprecedented times,” Washington said.

“They have an ambitious goal that will drive meaningful change and impact the lives of millions of young people living in poverty. I am looking forward to being a part of the Foundation’s Board and contributing to this important work.”

Current Board member President Festus G. Mogae is retiring from the Board after 11 years of service.

