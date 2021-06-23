LuckyBet Unveils Mobile Agent

In a bid to empower Nigerians, LuckyBet, has launched the LuckyBet Mobile Agent.

Announcing the new initiative recently, its Marketing Manager, Anthony Onyemauwa, disclosed that the business initiative was designed to reduce the barrier to entry of becoming a sports-betting agent, and give access to more Nigerians who have less than one hundred-thousand-naira start-up capital to play in the fast-growing sports-betting industry.

“Our desire has always been to help all our stakeholders create wealth, either as punters or agents by creating a platform that enables them to create their own luck, and their wealth, hence our pay-off line, to ‘Get Lucky, Get Rich.’

“The LuckyBet Mobile Agent initiative is not only an expression of this commitment, but also a call for all able-bodied men and women who have access to a laptop, a table and chair, and a space, to take charge of their individual destiny by seizing this opportunity offered by our LuckyBet Mobile Agent initiative, disruptive initiative,” Onyemauwa said.

“LuckyBet Mobile Agents are guaranteed to earn up to N200,000 monthly, in addition to weekly sales bonuses, and is open to youths, young graduates, employed people looking for a business to invest in, male and female, who can read and write, know how to operate their laptop, and have a strong desire to be financially independent and create their own wealth, and destiny.”

Onyemauwa explained that the Mobile Agents would be provided with the most comprehensive branding for those with kiosks, and huge umbrellas for shade for those without kiosks, thermal printers to print out betting coupons, branded collaterals such as t-shirts, jotters, pens, wrist bands, banners, massive marketing support across all media, and top-notch training and business support to ensure that they achieve their business goals and dreams.

Licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Lagos State Lotteries Board and widely acclaimed by punters as one of the most reliable online betting platforms in Nigeria, Luckybet is committed to empowering all her stakeholders to create their luck, and their wealth, hence to their pay-off, Get Lucky, Get Rich.

