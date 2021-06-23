Develop Maritime Varsity’s Permanent Site, Okowa Urges FG

By Omon-Julius Onabu

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has appealed to the federal government to develop without further delay, the permanent site of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, in Warri South-west Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa, who made the appeal while welcoming the Chairman and members of the Governing Council of the university at the Government House, Asaba, said such intervention would go a long way in putting the university on a sound footing for effective delivery of its core mandate of imparting sound maritime-related education and research methodology in the students.

While expressing delight that the institution had commenced serious academic activities at its temporary site, the governor urged the federal government to mobilize necessary resources for the provision of buildings and amenities that would enhance teaching, learning and research in the university.

He stressed that the giant strides of his administration in the creeks and other riverine communities was to give the people in those difficult-to-access areas a stronger sense of belonging by carrying them along in the scheme of things.

While promising to look into the list of requests made by the NMU governing council within the limit of available resources, Okowa said, “we thank God that the Maritime University has started even when we have challenges because we do know that the take-off of the university actually brought good news to our people and helped us to build peace particularly in our riverside areas.

“So, we are very glad we do understand the challenges that still exist and we hope that working together, we can continue to find ways to surmount the challenges

“I have taken note of various requests made but before then, we appreciate your very kind words concerning the things the state government has been able to do thus far. Yes, we do it because we believe that the establishment of that university is in the best interest of the people and that it will also help grow, to a large extent, the economy and the education in the communities that are within the riverside areas.

“Many times, in the planning that we do in this country and even in the states, we tend to put everything in the upland ignoring the fact that there are people who exist in the riverine areas. We do know that the riverine areas contribute a lot towards the growth of the economy of our nation because many oil facilities actually do exist in these areas.

“So, we want to make a promise that we will continue to do the best that we can. I have noted during your comment concerning the grant that was promised, we will try to follow through. I think it truly escaped my mind because I do know that we have met with other things but that grant of N100 million is a promise made. So, we will try to quickly see what we can do to fulfil the promise.”

The Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Elias Courson had earlier commended the governor for his support towards the effective take-off and sustained development of the country’s premier maritime university.

Okowa’s personal role particularly infrastructure intervention and upgrade, as well as advocacy cannot be over-emphasized, Courson stated, and commended the governor on the establishment of three new universities in the state.

He urged the governor to lend his voice to the university’s renewed agitation for NIMASA to relocate its floating Dockyard to Okerenkoko.

Specifically, the pro-chancellor appealed to the governor to assist the university in completing the ongoing renovation/remodelling of classroom blocks, construction of additional staff quarters and in providing potable water scheme at the Okerenkoko Campus of the university.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

