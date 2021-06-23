ABUAD Industrial Park will Boost Economy, NACCIMA Tells Babalola

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu yesterday commended the founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola for inaugurating the National Park, adding that, when completed, it would boost the economy of the state.

In a statement made available to journalists, the President who also laid the foundation for the Wood Processing Factory at the Park, said that when completed, the various factories at the park would spark up a positive revolution that would eventually improve not only the economy of Ekiti State but that of Nigeria.

Hajiya added that the factories would also provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths and would serve as a practical learning spots for students of the university.

On the team of NACCIMA was the Deputy National President, Mr. Dele Oye, who also laid the foundation blocks for the Rice processing factory. Other projects inaugurated were the University’s Independent Power Project (IPP), foundation-laying of Herbal Drug Production Factory, Intravenous Fluid Manufacturing Factory, Yam (Poundo) Factory, Cassava Factory Pepper Drying and Processing Factory, among others.

The highlight of the event was the presentaton of NACCIMA @60 and Nigeria @ 60 Excellence Award in the Practice of Law and Outstanding contributions to Education in Nigeria to Babalola.

In his remarks, the legal icon thanked NACCIMA for the honour and commended its roles as the leader of the Organised Private Sector in Nigeria.

