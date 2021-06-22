Senate Resumes Plenary amid Leaking Roof

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

The Senate on Tuesday resumed plenary after a 10-day recess to mark the second anniversary of the ninth National Assembly.

The senators led by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, were however shocked to see water leaking from the roof at the lobby and entrance to the Red Chamber as a result of the heavy downpour on Tuesday morning.

It took the combined efforts of the cleaners as well as some security men to mop up the water logged foyer as well as the main entrance to the Senate chamber.

Details later…

