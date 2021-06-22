PDP: Anambra Guber Key to Mission to Rescue Nigeria

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the forthcoming November 6 governorship election in Anambra state as the key to the mission to rescuing Nigeria.

The national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus made this known when he met with all the 16 governorship aspirants and stakeholders of the party as they prepare for the election of the party’s flag bearer on June 26.

According to Secondus, while speaking to the governorship aspirants, “Anambra state is the key to the mission to bring all Nigerians together. To rebuild our country again from the hands of the APC that have destroyed our country”.

He continued, “Anambra is the economic key of our country. And we must conduct our affairs to show the world that PDP is different and ready to rescue this country.

“That is why we are here to interact with leaders of our party who are here. And at the end of this meeting, I think we will go home happily that on Saturday it will be the freest congresses that has been conducted.

“So, Anambra, we want to advise, we want to call on our people, the time to put down ourselves is now. This is the time to look at each other.”, he said

Secondus charged the governorship aspirants not to through their conducts allow Anambra and our country to fail.

He urged the aspirations to show good example, saying, “We must show that good example. You have been leading in several areas, you must lead politically now.”

“Our leaders must be statesmen. They must look beyond an individual and narrow interest. It is time for us to look at Nigeria. If we get it wrong, the consequences will be great. It will reflect on other parts of the country.”, he charged gubernatorial aspirants.

Secondus said that the essence of the meeting was for an interaction and interface, adding that each time the party have off season elections, they are always very stormy and very tough.

However, he said, “But when it is tough, we will get going. We are here basically for us to make sure first and foremost that all our leaders and all our aspirants are in unity. It is very important for this trying period and you know the period, we are in.”

According to Secondus, “The country is passing through very difficult and trying period. The insecurity, especially all around the country. Everywhere is war front. But in the East, we know what it is.

“We must not take it either for granted or any other way anybody will think about. We have serious problems. And the only way to get out of it is to make sure that things are done properly.

“Let there be fairness and equity and justice, which is in deficit in our country. And that is what the PDP stands for. We stand for fairness, equity and justice, under the rule of law. This is a party that believes that all Nigerians are one. We must live together as brothers and sisters.

“You know that never in the history of our nation have we experienced this divisive tendencies. And our people living apart from each other. Fighting each other.”, he stated.

The national organising secretary of PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu said that the meeting was customary, anytime the party had major contests.

He said that it was for this reason that the National Working Committee of the party directed that the stakeholders in Anambra state should meet for an interactive session.

According to him. “It is simply to rub minds, have an interactive session and discuss ways and means that we can employ to have hitch free primary with everybody on board.

