Hope PSBANK Partners FG on Special Works Programme

Hope Payment Service Bank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited is collaborating with the federal government through the Ministry of Labour and Productivity on the Special Public Works Programme.

The initiative is to engage no fewer than 77,400 people across the country and in 774 local government areas.

Speaking at the official kick-off of the collaboration, the Managing Director, Hope Payment Service Bank, Mr. Ayotunde Kuponiyi, was quoted in a statement to have noted that the digital bank serves as an enabling platform that would interface with 77,400 beneficiaries selected from the programme.

Kuponiyi stressed that the focus of the collaboration was geared towards empowering beneficiaries through the agency banking platform in carrying out financial services such as account opening, bills payments, fund transfer, cash in/cash for Nigerians while they earn commission in return with just the use of their smartphones.

According to him, the initiative comes at no cost to the beneficiaries as they can use their phones to carry out agency banking activities for which they earn commissions on each activity carried out. “Once onboard, these beneficiaries will become HOPE PSBANK agents. They will undergo training on the various activities by the bank at no cost to them,” he added.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with the Ministry, which is in line with the thrust of the social objectives of Hope Payment Service Bank – poverty reduction through financial inclusion and diffusion of digital financial services,” he said.

He also affirmed that the strategic initiative would go a long way in taking or bringing banking closers to Nigerians most especially the unbanked and the under banked resident in the nook and crannies of the country.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, explained that the federal government was committed to creating employment opportunities for the people adding that this collaboration is one in a long list of activities taken up by the government to address the poverty and unemployment gap in Nigeria.

