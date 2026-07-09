Tinubu Approves Reconstruction of Ado-Ajan-Ilumoba-Ikole Road

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstruction of the Ado-Ijan- Ilumoba- Ikole road in Ekiti State. The road project is to be funded through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Project Fund of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The letter communicating the President’s approval for the road construction was dated July 1, 2026, addressed to the Honourable Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, Chairman of Nigeria Revenue Service, Mr Zach Adedeji and copied to Govenor Biodun Oyebanji.

This development is coming barely seven months after construction work commenced on the Itawure-Aramoko-Ado Ekiti road following the president’s approval.

The Ado-Ijan-Ilumoba-Ikole road, which connects the South-west region with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and provides access to the Federal Polytechnic, Afe Babalola University, Ekiti Agro Allied International Cargo Airport, Ekiti Knowledge Zone, and Federal Institute of Transport Technology, has been in a deplorable condition for many years following persistent neglect by previous administrations.

President Tinubu, had in a recent meeting with Governor Oyebanji and the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, promised to prioritise the construction of the road through its inclusion in the Renewed Hope Projects.

Governor Oyebanji thanked President Tinubu for fulfilling his promise to intervene on the road. He described the development as another evidence of the president’s love and support for Ekiti State, as well as his commitment to the infrastructure upgrade across the country in line with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Road infrastructure is a critical aspect of the development agenda of the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration. The administration had, in the last three and a half years, constructed over 285 kilometers of inter- city and intra-city roads including the 1.2 kilometers flyover. It has also constructed 135km of rural roads through RAAMP. This is in addition to recently awarded road contracts at different stages of completion.

The State is also collaborating with the Federal Government and international development partners for road infrastructure upgrade in line with the Shared Prosperity Agenda of the administration.