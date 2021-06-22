FHA Demolishes Over 500 Illegal Makeshift shops in FESTAC Town

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

As part of its drive to sustain the demolition of illegal structures in FESTAC Town in the ongoing clean-up operation in the area, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has said it would continue the exercise having reportedly demolished over 500 stalls and makeshift shops.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Senator Gbenga Ashafa, who disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders in the estate, said the measure was to ensure a proper survey in line with the FESTAC master plan, of also giving possession to the real allottees as several quit notices were served on the illegal occupants before the actual demolition was carried out.

Ashafa, who was represented by the southwest zonal manager of FHA, Mr. Akintola Olagbemiro, said that the demolition of illegal structures was not done to target religious organisations or any group as was being speculated in some media reports. He said, “Last Sunday, we started the implementation of the second phase of the consent judgment, which was for clearing the illegal structures within the buffer zones along the 2nd Avenue as well as the expressway.

“Before then, we had earlier implemented the first phase of the judgment, which was to dredge the canal along the buffer. This will allow the clearance for the proper survey and development of parcels of land along this axis in accordance with the master plan.”

Recall that the Managing Director, FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, had earlier in the year issued quit noticed to the illegal occupants to relocate as the authority would embark on demolition of illegal structures in FESTAC and environs. Ashafa, had earlier expressed readiness to embark on restoration of original master-plan and sanitation in FESTAC and environs, while giving assurances that upcoming FHA Estates expected across the geo-political zones of the country would provide housing and job opportunities for teeming Nigerians.

For the Chairman of 1st -2nd gates allotees, Kole Olatunji, said the land between first and third gates was allocated to different allottees over 30 years because of the court case between FHA and the resident association. He regretted that the delay gave room for illegal squatters and occupants on the land.

President, FESTAC Town Residents Association, Mr. Shola Fakorede, said the demolition was the start of the implementation of the second phase of the judgment to clear the shanties along the border. He noted that though the exercise was very painful and unfortunate, the law must be obeyed. He said: “If we must be sympathetic to any stakeholder, it must be the allottees.

“Somebody is using your land for almost 30 years without giving him a dime, it is very unfair. We have to secure the place now that it has been cleared to ensure that the allottees take possession of their plots.” Also, Mr. Victor Nweze, a resident of 112 Road, commended FHA for the demotion and called for its sustenance to rid FESTAC off criminal elements as over 50 per cent of okada riders reside in the affected area.

On his part, Executive Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Valentine Buraimoh, praised the FHA for the action and called for immediate takeover of the cleared areas by the allottees to avert further illegal occupation. He however noted that the council was not duly informed to enable it to offer advice.

Shortly before the commencement of the stakeholders meeting, Agboju Amuwo Planks and Building Materials Market, protested at the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, office in Festac Town against the demolition of their market, just as the FHA said it has commenced restoration of the festival town, starting with the demolition of illegal structures.

It was gathered that the Lagos State Government Task Force, on Sunday June 14, demolished the popular Agboju Market and other ‘illegal’ buildings in Festac Town. Speaking to the press, the secretary of the plank sellers association, Afolabi Azeez, said the market has been in existence for 27 years and a majority of the businesses were being run on loans. “That place was swampy and we filled it with over 1,400 tippers of sand. Most of us rely on loans to run our business. We collect loans from banks and LAPO,” he said.

