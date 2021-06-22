Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval of N895bn 2021 Supplementary Budget

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking its approval of the 2021 Supplementary Budget which portfolio stands at N895 billion.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, read the executive communication from the president on Tuesday as the Senate resumed plenary after a 10-day recess to commemorate the second anniversary of the ninth National Assembly.

The supplementary budget, according to President Buhari, will be used for the procurement of equipment for the military, purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and other logistics not captured in the original 2021 budget passed last December by the National Assembly.

Details later…

