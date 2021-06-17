MainOne Partners STEMCafe

Mainone has partnered STEMCafe to train students on Scratch Programming (BlockCoding) in four primary schools in Lagos State.

Mainone, a broadband infrastructure company providing innovative telecoms services and network solutions across West Africa had set out to empower young children as part of its corporate social responsibility by providing them with sponsored training on scratch programming.

The program will be facilitated in the schools by STEMCafe – a maker space for kids to explore and discover STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in a fun interactive way.

According to both organisations, the pilot program would contribute enormously to the early exposure to STEM education as well as empower these young future innovators. It is set to impact the students of these schools with resources and requisite skills that will help nurture their 21st century skills by integrating their creative ideas.

The schools benefiting from the partnership include: two public schools (Bonny Camp Primary School, VI and Kuramo Primary School, VI) and two private schools (Prudence City College, Yaba and Ken-Ade Primary School, Makoko)

The Head, Corporate Services and Development, MainOne, Tinuola Ipadeola, reiterated the company’s commitment to impacting the lives of children. She said “MainOne prides itself in being a socially responsible organisation and a key component of our CSR activities has been education. We are always happy to support initiatives such as STEMCafe science maker clubs which nurtures young pupils across every social strata’s interests in STEM and encourages a generation of innovators and talents in science and technology across Africa.

“We will continue to provide support in every way we can to grow the MainOne Maker Space as we seek to change lives and impact the lives of the children – our future.”

