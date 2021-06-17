Galaxy Backbone, DataSixth Partner to Deliver Cybersecurity Service

By Nosa Alekhuogie

Galaxy Backbone, the government agency responsible for delivering connectivity services to public and private organisations, has partnered DataSixth Consulting to offer cybersecurity as a service.

The partnership was expected to cover service offerings ranging from Security Operations Centre as a Service (SOCaaS), State of art SIEM (managed and leveraged), Ransomware mitigation and security automation, Threat intelligence and Darkweb monitoring, as well as Security assessment, VAPT and forensic

Other service offerings include: Endpoint detection and response (EDR),Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), and White label services.

Announcing the partnership and the its benefits to customers, the Founder, DataSixth Consulting, Mr. Michael Anyanwu said: “We are excited about the prospect of joining in partnership with Galaxy Backbone at this critical stage of our growth journey. “In our opinion, Galaxy Backbone has an enormous potential to set new standards in cybersecurity including providing managed detection and response services, security analytics and data protection across the country and Africa at large.”

DataSixth SOCaaS tracks, identifies and responds to cyber events in real-time and is supported by security analysts who perform threat detection, analysis and remediation.

It also offers cyber threat intelligence and forensic capabilities and uses a timely alerting process to reduce false-positive alerts.

The Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammad Bello Abubakar, said the partnership would strengthen the national cyber posture, increase cybersecurity resilience, the efficiency and quality of public administration service in Nigeria.

According to him, “The requirement for enabling cybersecurity services in today’s ever-changing threat landscape is becoming an increasing national level priority. Galaxy Backbone’s relentless focus on delivering expert solutions as a government trusted advisor to its clients, means that the business is ideally placed to deliver cyber resilience and threat reduction.”

Galaxy Backbone believes the expanded services in cybersecurity ensures that customers are provided best in class cybersecurity services and to be the clear choice for cybersecurity, tied to its multi- layered cloud solution that safeguards organisations against malware, Abubakar said.

Anyanwu said with the company’s unique capabilities, it would leverage on the partnership to deliver value, and actionable security intelligence to customers.

“Our approach to delivering security intelligence, enhances security program, and simultaneously improves effectiveness and secures critical assets that will enable customers deliver better and more predictable business outcomes of their core service portfolio,” it added.

