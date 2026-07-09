Arise News Townhall: State Police Will Ensure Quicker Response to Crimes, Says Deputy Speaker Kalu

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu on Thursday declared support for the establishment of State Police, noting that the move would ensure quicker response to crimes and criminality in the country.

He was speaking at the Arise News Townhall tagged, “Building A National Consensus for State Police and National Security.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Why This Time, Why State Police’, Kalu argued that the issue of insecurity ravaging the country can become a thing of the past when state executives are at the helms of Command and Control of security apparatus in their respective states.

According to Kalu, unbundling the central police will make policing closer to the people, and ensure timely response to incidence of crime.

Kalu also assured that the national assembly has already put legal measures in place to allay the fears of abuse by state governors.