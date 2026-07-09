  • Thursday, 9th July, 2026

AriseNewsTownhall: N’Assembly Has Set Up Conference Committee on State Police, Says Kalu

Nigeria | 22 minutes ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Kalu ,Thursday revealed that the National Assembly has set up a conference committee on state police.
He said the conference committee was set up on Wednesday in Abuja. The committee comprises lawmakers from both the Red and Green Chambers.
He disclosed this at an event tagged: “Building National Consensus on state police and national security,” organised by ARISE News channel.
“Yesterday (Wednesday) we constituted a conference committee on state police. The same way the governors are embracing the state police, they should also embrace the local government autonomy.
“Security will improve if the local governments are autonomous,” Kalu added.

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