FOC Central Naval Command Charges Officers, Ratings To Sharpen Skills On Communication, Cybersecurity 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, has charged officers and ratings to sharpen their communication and cyber security skills to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

He noted that the communication network and the cyberspace have become the fifth domain of warfare, noting that the side that controls information, and protects its networks, gains decisive advantage.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim gave the charge on Tuesday at the opening of a two-day Central Naval Command Intra-Command communication and cyber security competition held at the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta) Warri, Delta State.

He said for the Navy to stay ahead and guaranteed the security of cyber systems and space, its officers and ratings must be the sharpest in the field.

Suleiman, who was represented by the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta), Warri, Commodore Shehu Mohammed Tasiu, noted that wars were no longer fought only on land, sea and air but also through communication network and cyberspace.

“We are in an era where wars are no longer fought only on land, sea and air. The communication network and the cyberspace have become the fifth domain of warfare. The side that controls information, and protects its networks, gains decisive advantage.

“We have seen real examples across the globe in recent conflicts. GPS jamming and disruption of military communications have stalled entire operations. Cyber attacks have shut down critical port systems, compromised naval logistics, and even taken control of unmanned systems,” he said.

Closer home, Suleiman recalled that bandits now rely on encrypted communication tools, modern gadgets, and digital tactics to stay ahead of law enforcement agencies by evading detection, adding: “We are also witnesses to how crypto donations helped to sustain the Endsars protest in 2020 as well as the use of technology by yahoo boys to attack financial institutions.

“In cybersecurity, the most secured moment was a while ago because a lot is currently and continuously happening in the cyber domain. Therefore, we must stay ahead to guaranty the security of our cyber systems and space. If we must stay ahead, then our communicators and cyber operators must be the sharpest in the field,” he added.

In his remarks, Commander NNS DELTA, Commodore Shehu Mohammed Tasiu, thanked the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ibrahim, for approving and funding the competition assuring him that the foresight will sharpen “our skills and directly improve our operational effectiveness in the Command Area of responsibility”.

He also expressed appreciation to the organizers of the event for the meticulous planning and dedication, acknowledging that it was their effort that makes the competition possible.

Commodore Tasiu charged the Board of Umpires to be fair, transparent and very objective in their assessment, noting that the credibility of the competition rests on their professionalism.

To our gallant participants, the naval boss urged them to take the event seriously, stressing that it wasn’t just a competition but an opportunity to test their competence, learn from one another, and raise the standard of communication and cyber security within the Central Naval Command.

Declaring the Intra-Command Communication and Cyber Security competition closed Wednesday, the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ibrahim expressed confidence that the participants were ready to apply knowledge acquired during the two-day event.

“Between yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday), we have witnessed professionalism, teamwork, innovation and healthy rivalry. This competition has clearly shown that our communicators and cyber operators are prepared to face the challenges of modern warfare where information dominance and network security determine success or failure in operations,” he stated.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ibrahim, who was represented by Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta) Warri, Commodore Tasiu, noted that the real competition begins in the field, on patrol, and in defence of naval networks and urged the participants to always remain vigilant, adaptable and be technically sound.