  • Thursday, 9th July, 2026

#AriseNewsTownhall: State Police Will Go a Long Way in Solving Insecurity, Says Gov Lawal

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Governor of Zamfara State, Mr Dauda Lawal, has assured that state police will go a very long way to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country.

Lawal who spoke as a panelist at the Arise News Townhall , observed that insecurity has persisted in the states because the structure of Command and Control has not been under the chief executives of the states.

According to him, when state governments are responsible for the security of lives and property in their domain, the police would be more equipped and more personnel employed to tackle crime.

“With state police, we can now bear the proper title of Chief Security Officer”, he said.

Lawal, while dismissing claims of abuse by state executive noted that almost all states of the federation have one or more security apparatus in place and none of these security outfits have been used to oppress opposition in the states.

He however urged the lawmakers to put measures in place to prevent abuse.

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