Danbatta Seeks Stakeholders’ Support for ICT Adoption

Emma Okonji

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has urged stakeholders in Nigeria to support the Commission in its quest to ensure ubiquitous adoption and use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), with a view to transforming the nation’s economy.

Danbatta also pledged the commitment of the NCC to continue with the implementation of federal government’s policies aimed at digitalising the nation’s economy.

Danbatta made the call recently, while commissioning, “Prof Umar Garba Danbatta Computer Laboratory” donated by Huawei Technologies to Government Senior Secondary School (GSS), in Danbatta, Kano State.

The historic school is the alma mater of Danbatta.

He expressed gratitude to the company for choosing his alma mater for the important ICT project, noting that the facility will not only bring invaluable benefits to the students and teachers of the GSS,

but would also impact other neighbouring schools, which can utilise the tech facility for preparing their pupils for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other educational purposes.

He charged the students to avail themselves of the ample opportunity provided by the new facility within their own domain.

Restating the NCC’s commitment toward digitalisation of Nigeria’s economy, Danbatta, said the Commission would continue to be in the forefront in the implementation of the federal government’s policies aimed at achieving the goal.

Speaking at the event, the Director Public Relation of Huawei Nigeria, Mrs. Lola Fafore, observed that the fully-fledged computer laboratory donated to the school is equipped with free 4G internet service for 90 days as well as computer-based testing (CBT) training applications for JAMB installed in the computers for the benefit of the students.

“As a company, Huawei looks forward to making more contributions to Nigeria by supporting the NCC in bridging the digital connectivity divide, training talents, building capacity, knowledge transfer and supporting the process of achieving a fully-digital economy,” she said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Danbatta Charity Foundation (DCF), Alhaji Nasiru Danguda, commended the NCC for attracting major development projects to the community, thereby opening unprecedented windows of opportunity for the people.

