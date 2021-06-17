Airtel’s Broadband Coverage Ranked Best

Airtel Nigeria has been declared the ‘Best in Test’ following a nationwide broadband assessment by umlaut, an international, full-service, cross-industry, end-to-end company that offers advisory and fulfilment services to clients globally.

According to CEO of Telecommunications at umlaut, Hakan Ekmen, Airtel achieved the best-rated broadband coverage and user download speed among other mobile network operators, scoring the highest with 697 points, while MTN emerged second with 663 points, 9mobile with 591 and Glo with 486 points.

The tests were carried out with umlaut’s crowdsourcing methodology, which was used to evaluate the mobile networks in Nigeria. Consequently, an extensive analysis revealed that 263,000 users have contributed 707.4-million samples in 24 weeks from October 2020 until early April 2021.

Speaking on the metrics of the assessment, Ekmen stated that over 80 per cent of urban build-up and population areas were tested to arrive at the results. He went on to laud Airtel for emerging the best-rated, citing it as a remarkable feat and a positive step towards attaining digital equality in Africa.

“In our nationwide assessment, 82.8 per cent of the urban build-up area and 83.9 per cent of the population area were tested. We concluded that Airtel Nigeria is Best in Test, achieving the highest umlaut score with 697 points,” Ekmen said.

