GPPSL Bags NIPS Award

The Global Process and Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL) clinched, for the third consecutive time, the Oilfield Services Company of the Year 2020 award at the fourth edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) held recently in Abuja.

The company was adjudged the best in the category after an online voting process by industry professionals and stakeholders, making it the only company that has won the highly coveted award in this category from inception.

The Chief Executive of GPPSL, Obi Uzu, who received the award on behalf of the company at the NIPS dinner held at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja, said winning the award for the third consecutive time was, “a clear testament and acknowledgement of GPPSL’s significant contribution to oil and gas development through its excellent track record in process and pipeline services in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”

He added: “We are humbled by this recognition for our modest efforts making us a reference point for indigenous capacity for process and pipeline services in the country.”

Uzu thanked the organisers of the award for recognising GPPSL and for taking note of the company’s unique focus on process and pipeline services in Nigeria’s oil sector.

He assured all stakeholders that GPPSL will not relent in its effort to offer excellent services in the industry, while maintaining global best practices at all times, noting that the company was proudly Nigerian and product of the Nigerian Content Initiative.

“I must commend the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) led by the Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote, for the giant strides recorded under his leadership.

“Also, our success story today would not be possible without the long-term service support and firm encouragement of our esteemed customers like Chevron, ExxonMobil, Total Energies, First Exploration and Production, Deltatek and Offshore and NLNG amongst others. We appreciate their dedication to the GPPSL brand”, he added.

The award ceremony was witnessed by dignitaries such as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; representative of Ghana’s Minister for Energy, Benjamin Kwame Asante; Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote; amongst others.

