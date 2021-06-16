Buhari Presides over Weekly FEC Meeting

By Deji Elumoye

The weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is taking place at the State House, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

The meeting holding at the First Lady’s Conference Hall, is physically being attended by

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser to the President, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are physically attending the meeting.

Ministers in attendance include Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; FCT, Mohammed Bello; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

Other Ministers and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Details later…

