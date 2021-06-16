After Two Months of JUSUN Strike, Courts Reopen Fully

Davidson Iriekpen

Judicial activities resumed in courts across the country yesterday following the suspension of an eight-week nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

JUSUN embarked on the strike on April 6, to press home its demand for judicial autonomy and financial independence, but called it off on June 9.

The Court of Appeal on Lagos Island led the way in Lagos hearing nine matters, including suits by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) against the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Lagos State Governor against Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, and two suits by the Attorney-General of the Federation against the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr. Buruji Kashamu.

Activities were low key at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi with only one judge sitting. Other courtrooms were adjusting to the recent transfer of federal judges across the country.

At the Lagos High Court, Tafa Balewa Square (TBS), courtrooms were open and cleaners were seen cleaning the courts, while court registrars were seen preparing lists of expected cases.

Lawyers were seen filing new cases at the court’s litigation department.

One of them, Mr. Ikechukwu Anima of the D Crest Chambers Lagos Island, who filed a suit for infringement of his client’s rights, expressed delight that courts had resumed, adding that the client almost lost hope of getting justice while the strike lasted.

One of the judges that sat was Justice O.O. Ogunjobi. He heard two cases involving customers of Eko Electricity Distribution Company and adjourned till July 7, for continuation of trial.

One of the lawyers in the case, Mr. AA Lawal said “Lawyers are trying to get dates for their cases.”

Another lawyer, Mr. Ben Eneremadu, said he was also informed on Monday that his case would come up Tuesday (yesterday).

Eneremadu said: “We sued Eko Electricity for estimated billing and we asked them to install prepaid metres for their customers. I was called Monday by the court to inform us of Tuesday’s proceedings.”

Another lawyer, Mr. Kene Usemezue, said his case was already fixed for yesterday before the court went on strike.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

