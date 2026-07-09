Idoma Centenary Plus Unveils Talent Hunt, Announces Audition Schedule, Grand Prizes

As part of activities commemorating the Idoma Centenary Plus Celebration, marking more than 100 years since the creation of the Idoma Division, the organisers have launched the Idoma Talent Hunt (ITH), a flagship youth empowerment initiative designed to discover, nurture and showcase exceptional talents from across Idoma land and the diaspora.

The centenary celebration, themed “From Idoma Division to Benue South Senatorial Zone: Honouring Our Century, Forging Our Future,” seeks to celebrate the rich history, culture and achievements of the Idoma people while inspiring a new generation of excellence

Conceived as one of the enduring legacy programmes of the Centenary Celebration, the initiative reflects a commitment not only to honouring the achievements of the past but also to investing in the creativity, innovation and enterprise of future generations.

In a joint statement issued by the Director General of the Idoma Centenary Plus Celebration, Arc. Ene Ijegwa Adaji, and the Chairman of the Youths and Innovation Committee, Engr. Emmanuel Adakole Otene, the organisers described the programme as a strategic investment in the future of the Idoma nation and a platform designed to identify, nurture and showcase exceptional young talents while creating opportunities capable of transforming lives and advancing the creative economy.

According to the statement, the nationwide audition tour will commence in Abuja on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Merit House, No. 22 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja. The auditions will thereafter move to Lagos on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9, 2026, while the final audition stage will hold in Otukpo on Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22, 2026. The venues for the Lagos and Otukpo auditions will be announced in due course.

Successful contestants from the three audition centres will qualify for the Grand Finale scheduled for December 26, 2026, where they will compete for one of the most attractive prize packages offered by any talent discovery initiative in the region.

The organisers disclosed that the overall winner will receive a brand new car, a professional management deal and collaboration opportunities designed to launch a successful career in the creative industry.

The first runner up will receive a cash prize of ₦2.5 million, while the second runner up will receive ₦1.5 million, making the competition one of the most rewarding talent development platforms available to young creatives of Idoma extraction.

The Talent Hunt is open to gifted young people with exceptional abilities in music, dance, drama, comedy, spoken word, instrumental performance and other creative disciplines.

Beyond the prizes, participants will have the opportunity to perform before accomplished professionals, producers, talent scouts, investors and other key stakeholders within the creative industry. The exposure offered by the competition is expected to provide mentorship, professional guidance, strategic networking opportunities and the visibility required to transform promising talents into sustainable careers.

The statement noted that the Idoma Talent Hunt is far more than a competition. It is a deliberate investment in the future of the Idoma nation, designed to uncover hidden talents, celebrate excellence, strengthen cultural identity and position Idoma youths to compete successfully on national and international stages.

The organisers therefore called on talented sons and daughters of Idoma, wherever they may reside, to take advantage of the opportunity by participating in the auditions at the designated centres. They also appealed to parents, traditional institutions, educational institutions, youth organisations and community leaders to identify, encourage and support gifted young people to seize this unique opportunity.

They expressed confidence that the initiative would produce a new generation of outstanding ambassadors whose achievements would not only bring honour to the Idoma nation but also reinforce the enduring vision of the Idoma Centenary Plus Celebration by honouring a proud past while forging an even brighter future for generations to come.

The organisers further noted that the Idoma Centenary Plus Celebration is being driven under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, with Chief Dr Paul Edeh serving as Secretary of the Board of Trustees, providing strategic oversight for the historic celebration.