AriseNewsTownhall: State Police Not Competing With Federal, Other Security Agencies, Says Gen Irabor

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (rtd), has stated that the proposed state police is not going to be competing with that of the federal but, complimentary.

Consequently, he called for synergy in the fight against crimes through the timely sharing of intelligence.

Speaking at the Arise News Townhall, General Irabor said: “The first point is that state police is not meant to be in competition with the police and all the other elements of law enforcement agencies. They are there to complement each other. There has to be provision for proper intelligence sharing at all moments. We must not use the essential force to keep our minds narrow.

“The other point I would like to make is about the way a policeman appears. First and foremost, it has a deterrent value. So as we look at how the state police will be, let us not forget that the federal police remains very important.

“Together with the state police, we must ensure that training, equipment, logistics, administration, and welfare are done in such a manner that the average citizen, when he sees a policeman on the streets, is convinced that he is someone who is out for business.

“If we fail to do so, the sickness that is affecting the federal police currently will also affect the state police.”