AriseNewsTownhall: Defence Minister Calls for Collaboration Between Security Agencies, Community Leaders

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has called for collaboration between security agencies and community leaders in the onslaught against insurgency.

Speaking at the Arise News Townhall on Building a National Consensus for State Police and Security, the Minister of Defence also defended his order to security personnel to shoot at bandits.

He said that the military and security officials had been taught to identity the difference between asymmetric and normal warfare, because of the guerrilla nature of the insurgency.

However, he said that for an effective impact on the insurgency, traditional rulers and community leaders must cooperate with security officials by promptly reporting what they see and movement of new persons in their communities.

The Minister of Defence said the community leaders must have a data base of people that come into their respective domains.

Apart from this, General Musa called for good governance among the elected officials, so as to engender the feeling of belonging that would guarantee loyalty of the governed.

According to him, the people have a right to be protected and security will guarantee their protection.