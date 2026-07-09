AriseNewsTownhall: Build Capacity Before Creating State Police, Ex-Lawmaker Ukeje Advises

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Former House of Representatives member, Hon Nnena Ukeje, has called on the federal government to strengthen the police capacity to fight crimes before embarking on the decentralization of the force.

Nnena, who was speaking as a panelist at the Arise News Townhall in Abuja, observed that if the national police is weak there is every possibility for the state police to also be weak.

According to the former lawmaker, the Nigerian police is today confronted with crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, proliferation of small arms among others, which requires a different method to handle.

As part of solutions to the current insecurity in the country, she suggested the strengthening of institutions as well as the need for good governance.

Ukeje further argued that abuse would not happen if the country is able to build strong systems, laws, and oversight.