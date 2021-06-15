Varsity Students Beat Robbery Suspect to Death in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje

A robbery suspect, Sunday Oluwasola, was allegedly beaten to death by angry students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, after being captured during an operation in one of the hostels.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, in a statement issued yesterday, said the incident happened on Sunday in one of the students’ hostels at Iworoko Ekiti.

Abutu added that the robbery suspect and members of his gang allegedly robbed the hostel, adding that in the course of the operation, the victim was caught and beaten to stupor before the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad rescued him.

The police spokesman stated that while Oluwasola was caught, other members of his robbery gang escaped.

He said: “On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at about 4.30pm, a distress call was received by the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) that an armed robbery incident was going on in one of the Students’ Hostels Opposite Ekiti State University, Iworoko-Ekiti.

“The Operatives of the RRS were immediately deployed to the scene of incident. But on getting to the scene, it was discovered that one of the armed robbers, one Sunday Oluwasola, had already been captured by the irate students and beaten to stupor while the other suspects escaped with the students’ valuables such as laptops, phones and money.

“The captured suspect, Sunday Oluwasola, was eventually rescued by the operatives and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspect later developed complications possibly on account of the beating and died at about 0200hrs of June 14, 2021.

“His corpse has been deposited in the morgue for post mortem while effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects”.

Abutu added that before his demise, Oluwasola confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned one Tochukwu, Michael and Tomiwa, surnames yet unknown, as his other accomplices, who fled the scene.

He said Items recovered from the suspects are: two locally made barrel guns, two cutlasses, two plyers and two human images calved with wood.

