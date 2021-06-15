SUNDAY EDET’S VALUES AND PROFESSIONALISM.

As the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Sunday Akpan Edet stands distinguished as a quiet achiever. A recent survey of very important personalities who have made outstanding contributions towards the evolution of modern Nigeria conducted by Northern Youth Advocacy for Excellence, a pan-northern Nigeria youth group, revealed the humble and humane Mr Akpan as “an icon of professional ethics and values.”

At a recent gathering at the group headquarters in Abuja, Alhaji Musa Wada who is the national coordinator of the group underscored the importance of such recognition which is “aimed at encouraging the achievers” to do more and have others learn from their examples. Mr Akpan remains one of the most highly respected public servants in Nigeria. He has earned that respect due to his knowledge, talent, commitment and strategic success in accomplishing so much for the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology while being a leading technocrat and change agent. He has continually ensured a high ethical standard at the federal ministry against several odds.

Northern youth advocacy for excellence national coordinator stated further that Mr Akpan merits the groups award of “public servant of the year” given the consistent energy, resilience and character with which she has carried on her duties.

The Akwa Ibom-born technocrat is a holder of several awards deservedly conferred on him and is a prominent member of several local and international professional bodies. Once upon a time, John Kennedy had said, “we must find time to stop and thank those that make a difference in our lives”. Mr Akpan certainly has.

Musa Wada, Abuja

