Stanbic IBTC Upgrades USSD Platform

Stanbic IBTC Bank has upgraded its USSD platform with innovative features and capabilities to improve customer experience.

A statement from the bank explained that the upgraded USSD banking platform tagged, “bigger and better,” would enable customers to make seamless transactions continually.

Some of the new features on the upgraded platform include the bill payment gateway for billers such as the DISCO companies, which will enable customers pay their electricity bills without stress; auto-airtime top-up, which allows customers to set up a mandate for airtime top-up whenever their balance drops below a set benchmark; as well as direct data top-up. Speaking on the rationale behind the USSD platform upgrade, Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Remy Osuagwu, was quoted to have said: “We are dedicated to meeting the banking needs of our customers. Improving customers’ experiences at every touchpoint with the brand is critical.

“We are optimistic that the new features added to our USSD platform will indeed give our customers a bigger and better banking experience.”

Offering customers easy, fast and secure financial transactions, the Stanbic IBTC USSD platform works on any mobile phone.

It can be used to purchase airtime, transfer funds, check account balance, request account statements, make bills payment, view transaction history, link a debit card to a wallet and more.

Osuagwu assured the bank’s customers of the organisation’s commitment to continually develop digital banking solutions to meet their needs as they evolve.

