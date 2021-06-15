PDP Govs, Leaders Storm C’River

Issue APC quit notice

By Bassey Inyang

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accompanied by the party’s national chairman, Prince. Uche Secondus; former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and other leaders of the party stormed Calabar, Cross River State yesterday and vowed to take over the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The visit of the PDP leaders to the state, aside from showing solidarity with party members, was to inaugurate the party’s new secretariat at Mary Slessor Avenue in the heart of the city.

The PDP lost its original secretariat located at Murtala Muhammed Way to the APC about 48 hours after the state governor defected from PDP to the APC.

Governor of Sokoto State and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed that they came to Cross River State from Akwa Ibom State after a meeting of the party’s governors’ forum.

Tambuwal said their visit was to strengthen the PDP in the state, inaugurate the party’s secretariat, receive new members, and issue quit notice to the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“What we have seen today is a clear prove that Cross River State is PDP. We came here to also support the National Chairman of the Party in the inauguration of the new caretaker committee for Cross River and to also welcome formally back to the PDP, our friend, former Governor Donald Duke.

“We are determined to reclaim what belongs to us by 2023; that is the leadership of Nigeria and that of Cross River State,” Tambuwal said.

Also speaking, Secondus said, “PDP is the party of the future. We are coming to reclaim and reposition Nigeria, we have the experience and we are determined to restructure the country and hand it over to the youths. Nobody can stop Nigerian youths from having a voice including on social media whether, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. We are coming to restore the freedom of Nigerians especially the youths.

“This is a quit notice to gov Ayade , he should begin to pack his load and we also know that he is regretting joining the APC because more governors are joining the 14 PDP governors from the ruling APC.”

Secondus also formally welcomed Duke back to the PDP, amidst thunderous applause by the cheering crowd.

The party’s national chairman also express gratitude to eight members of the state house of assembly and some members of the National Assembly that have remained in the party.

