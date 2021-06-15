NDDC: Itsekiri Leaders Caution against Reappointment of Former Board Members

By Sunday Okobi

Leader of the Itsekiri nation in Delta State, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate against reappointing members of the dissolved substantive board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

She stated that doing so would amount to violation of the Act that established the interventionist agency.

The right activist also insisted that the communities with the highest oil production quantum in Delta State should produce the leadership of the commission.

In a letter she sent to President Buhari through her counsel, Mr. BJ Akomolafe, which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, the veteran journalist urged the president to be guided by the law in making decision on NDDC to avoid litigations and other consequences.

The letter was also copied the Attorney General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, and Senate Committee Chairman on NDDC, Sen Peter Nwoboshi.

The letter read: “We humbly write to inform your excellency on the instructions of Chief Rita Lori Ogbebor, representing the Ugbodede community in Itsekiri land; Rev Dr. Jackson Omasanjuwa representing Bateren community, and Edward Milverton Omagbemi representing Omadino community of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. We shall hereafter refer to them as our clients.

“It is imperative to state that the Ugbodede, Bateren and the Omadino communities mentioned above all in Warri South LGA of Delta State are the communities with the highest production quantum of oil in the state. Furthermore, it is also an incontrovertible fact that in line with the provisions of 2, 4 and 12 of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc) Act, Cap N85, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2000, it is the turn of Delta State to produce the chairman and managing director of NDDC after Cross Rivers State that just finished its tenure.

“Sequel to the above, it is our wish and intention that Your Excellency be properly guided on the appointment of members of the board of NDDC. This will avert a repeat of the floodgate of litigation that characterised the appointment of the immediate-past substantive chairman and the managing director of NDDC in violation of the enabling Act. The consequence cumulated in the instant dissolution of the membership of the board by your Excellency before even settling down for any serious business.

“Our clients hereby seize this opportunity to appreciate you on the good work of auditing the last activities of the commission. It is hoped that peace and development would be the result.”

