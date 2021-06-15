I’m Still APGA’s National Chair, Says Oye

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has denied media reports that he has been sacked by the party.

Oye was reportedly sacked by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in a press conference held in Abuja Tuesday, while Chief Jude Okeke was named as a replacement.

There have been rancour in the party since the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, was cleared for the Ananbra governorship primary, while five other aspirants were disqualified.

The party’s NEC, THISDAY gathered, also suspended some of its prominent members, including Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe and Edozie Njoku from the party.

But reacting to the news, Oye has denied that he was sacked by the party, saying that those who announced his sack were not known to the party.

Oye, who spoke to THISDAY on phone, said: “It is what we see in every primary election, so no shaking.

“If this were in a civilized country, they will be arrested and jailed. There is a procedure and you have to give INEC a notice to be able to convene a NEC.

“I don’t know them. These people do not exist and I’m surprised that people are giving it publicity. What they did is media sack. Those people do not exist and they should be dealt with,” Oye said.

