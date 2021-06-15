Cedarwood Luxury Launches Quick Response Code

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Fans of Cedarwood Luxury brand of apartments and terraces can now enjoy more perks following the Quick Response Code (QR Code), recently introduced by the management of PWAN Plus Business Concerns, owners of Cedarwood Luxury estates.

The Managing Director of the firm, Dr. Julius Oyedemi explained that Cedarwood Luxury Apartments and Terraces embraced the innovation in order to take its tradition of customer satisfaction a bit further, according to a statement by the company.

Dr. Oyedemi, who is also the Managing Director of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, explained that QR Code is an innovation which business concerns are now using to enhance easy and fast access to information for accuracy and for security.

“Now if you go to our Lekki head office Cedarwood Luxury Apartments and Terraces our QR Code is conspicuously placed at our reception area, for all to just scan and then get to know more about PWAN Plus and our services.

“I saw that some real estate firms are trying to emulate what we are doing and decided that we should take the perks further, for the benefits of our huge clientele.

“We are now integrating all customers’ data and client information so that just at a scan they can see all our transaction, know more about the company, our offerings, and updates if any instantly. We are the first firm to introduce QR Code into real estate business,” Dr. Oyedemi added.

According to him, people living in the Diaspora will appreciate it more because they are more digitally inclined. He explained: “They don’t need to spend more on making calls unless when it’s absolutely necessary.

“All they need to do is scan our QR Code and it takes them to our companies domain where they can access every information first hand. It is also relevant security wise,” Dr. Oyedemi further explained.

Barr Rejoice Alabi, Personal Assistant to the Managing Director, threw more light on the QR Code pointing out it’s unique relevance to real estate practice.

“It is a two dimensional barcode used for inscription of website, PDF documents linked to YouTube and a lot more things. In real estate what we sell is information; and you can use the code to plant information in a very unique way such that people can quickly get relevant information first hand, not through a third party.

“When you use PR code to send information people get the accurate information, because they are not redirected to another platform that will direct them into another platform before they get the information,” Alabi said.

He related how the firm to leveraged on the enormous potentials of QR Code to make bumper sales even during COVID-19 pandemic era.

“Our business received tremendous boast during the lockdown period, without engendering physical contact, just because we deployed the innovative QR Code.

“We now have QR codes in different sizes, we have QR codes for documents, QR code for large display, for events and what have you. All of these we have adopted to make our business as well as customer satisfaction more effective.

Explaining how the code works Alabi said when the link of a website is imputed on QR code software, it generates a very unique QR code for that particular website.

And when people scan it, they are redirected to the website and they will see all about the website. “If you have a product on your website, they will know about it firsthand. The website also bears a lot of information about your business, the product you are selling, the location, price and other details, Br. Alabi said.

“Invariably, QR Code is a secured unique inscription to direct clients to our website. A lot of people are counterfeiting a lot of things these days; but the deployment of QR Code becomes a way of securing things digitally.

“If you have your product in scripted in your QR code, nobody will come and counterfeit it because they can’t counterfeit QR code. All they can do is to end up creating another QR code which can’t work with what you have. It is indeed a way of securing information and making sure that people have the right and accurate information.

“The QR Code has also a unique role to play in real estate documentation. Let’s say a client buys a property in one of our estates, for instance, Cedarwoods Luxury, the clients will definitely have plot demarcation number , bearing the details of his or her plot. It will also have the person who allocated that property and other unique details so that if you scan the code you have it all,” Be. Alabi further explained.

