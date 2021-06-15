APC will Have No Place in Nigeria after 2023, Says PDP

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will have no place in the post-Buhari Nigeria, given the resolution by Nigerians to return the country to the path of peace, unity and economic prosperity, “which can never be attained if APC is allowed to govern beyond 2023.”

The PDP noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to launder the APC to remain in power after his tenure would amount to an effort in futility “as Nigerians are no longer ready to put up with the wickedness of the APC in its atrocious activities, treasury looting and ‘Janjaweed’ ideology of violence, with which they have held the country captive in the last six years.”

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “Our party has been informed of how desperate APC leaders, who have been indicted for treasury looting and aiding of terrorism in our country are blackmailing President Buhari to use his media interviews to canvass the perpetuation of APC in power so as to shield them from prosecution at the inevitable end of his tenure in 2023.

“The PDP is already aware of how such individuals have been trying to force the president to commence an early campaign for the APC.”

According to the PDP, “While not excusing Buhari personal failures as well as the incompetence that embodies his presidency, it is incontrovertible that the APC, as a decadent political party, founded on vices of vindictiveness, divisiveness, falsehood, fake promises, electoral manipulations, support for violence, stealing, sectional marginalisation and hatred, cannot produce the desired leadership for the country after Buhari.”

The statement stated that that is why some individuals in the APC, who by their backgrounds as religious and community leaders, legal luminaries, rights advocates and moralists, who should be speaking out in the face of misrule, “have rather have found themselves entangled in APC Bermuda Triangle of violence and corruption, where they have ignobly become apostles of falsehood, corruption, injustice as well as backers of acts of terrorism in the country.”

PDP said: “The president should know that Nigerians are not ready to be beguiled again to further entrust the destiny of our country in the hands of the APC, which has in the last six years superintended over the looting of over N25.1 trillion from various ministries, agencies and department of government, leading to the ruining of our once robust economy.”

The opposition party urged Nigerians to note how the Buhari-led APC administration has failed to prosecute APC leaders and their agents indicted in the reported disappearance of N10.1 trillion from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in March this year; the N9.6 trillion NNPC scam; the reported N1.1 trillion crude oil fraud; the alleged N1.4 trillion fuel subsidy scam; the N500 billion Social Intervention fraud exposed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as well as massive looting in FIRS, NEMA, EFCC, NDDC, NPA, NIMASA, NHIS and other agencies of government.

This, the PDP said, was in addition to reports of how APC, “as a party, is behind the importation of terrorist elements and emboldening of terrorist activities, arbitrary arrests and sudden disappearances of dissenting voices, sectional marginalisation, political killings, escalated abuse of human rights, including the clampdown on our youths during the #EndSARS protest as well as the stifling of social media in our country.

“That is why the APC has never raised a strong voice against acts of terrorism, killings, electoral violence and treasury looting.

“The president should therefore stop wasting his time trying to launder the APC. He should know that Nigerians have moved beyond APC’s gimmicks, and that is why they are rallying on the platform of the PDP to rescue our nation from misrule.”

