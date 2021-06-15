1,000 Women, Youths Benefits from N150m Bauchi Empowerment Programme

Segun Awofadeji

As part of efforts by the state government to improve the living standards of the people of the state, about 1,000 women and youths from Zaki and Gamawa local government areas of Bauchi State have benefited from the government’s N150 million empowerment programme.

The intervention known as Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) is an initiative of the Bauchi State government to empower women and youths with incentives that will alleviate poverty and provide them with job opportunities in the state.

The beneficiaries were empowered with motorcycles, grinding machines, sewing machines, makeup kits, shoe making machines, among others.

Flagging off the Programme in Zaki and Gamawa local government areas of the state at the weekend, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said the government has done so much in the area of infrastructure development, pointing out that it has become imperative for the government to improve the living standards of its citizens, particularly women and youths.

Mohammed said when he took over the mantle of leadership in 2019, he met a state whose infrastructure was in shambles, adding that within the two years of his administration, the government has constructed roads, built hundreds of schools, hospitals, provided water amongst others.

According to him, “We are being criticised by some people that we have been constructing roads without considering the welfare of the citizens and so, because of the promise we have made, that is why we remained adamant in our quest to develop the state.

“This same intervention will be replicated in the remaining 18 local government areas of the state. The sum of N75 million was expended in each of the local government”

“We promised during the electioneering campaigns, to provide infrastructure that includes roads, schools, hospitals, water and have done more than fifty percent.

“Despite dwindling resources at the federation account, we were able to execute all these laudable projects, this is to show you that we will accomplish more if you continue to support the government” he said Speaking earlier, the Bauchi State First Lady, Aisha Bala Mohammed urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items donated to them to empower themselves and be self-reliant.

