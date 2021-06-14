Vivo Launches New Smartphone

Vivo has launched the V21/V21e smartphone to make professional smartphone imagery accessible to all users.

The innovation is the latest in vivo’s longstanding V-series of smartphones, “which has a long history of providing consumers with fashion-forward, camera-focused devices at competitive prices,” a statement explained.

It noted that the V21e features a 44MP AF Front Camera which combines AI Night Portrait for a rich photography and videography experience and the V21 boasts of a unique Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on the front and rear cameras all designed in a bid to enhance everyday life for users.

Also, the new vivo V21e brings together vivo’s best-in-class front-camera hardware, combined with cutting-edge software and autofocus features for clearer images, better night shots and more stabilised videos in 4K quality.

“The powerful 44MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture allows for greater light exposure even in environments where lighting is limited. Through the hardware and software integration, the Super Night Selfie features multi-level exposure and multiple high-quality image frames, enhancing the brightness and details of night scenes, as well as ensuring better clarity of portraits.

“Together with the AI Night Portrait, which combines a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm and AI high-definition technology, it is easy for users to capture great night photos.

“At the same time, the impressive 64MP rear camera provides outstanding image quality, brought to life with the support of a set of secondary cameras to respectively handle macro photography, along with wide angle and more complex shots.

“Both front and rear cameras can capture 4K quality images and videos, while the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) builds in greater stabilisation through software algorithms without the need for additional hardware, saving space and thus reducing the size of the phone,” it added.

