Djokovic Fights Back from Two Sets Down to Win 19th Grand Slam

FRENCH OPEN 2021

Novak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title after fighting back from two sets down to beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final on Sunday.

Top seed Djokovic, 34, was in deep trouble before rediscovering his energy to win 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

The Serb’s greater experience shone through as fifth seed Tsitsipas wilted in his first Grand Slam final.

The victory moves Djokovic one major title behind the men’s record jointly held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Having beaten Nadal in an epic semi-final on Friday, he said: “It has been an unforgettable few moments for me in my life and my career. I will definitely remember these last 48 hours in my life.”

Djokovic, who previously won at Roland Garros in 2016, has become the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice since the fully professional Open era began in 1968.

The world number one will have the opportunity to move level on 20 titles with his great rivals Nadal and Federer when he defends his Wimbledon crown later this month.

Also yesterday, French Open Women’s champion, Barbora Krejcikova, completed a rare feat at Roland Garros by adding the women’s doubles title to her singles success.

Krejcikova, 25, won the singles title on Saturday and backed that up with victory alongside fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova in Paris yesterday.

No player had achieved the double since France’s Mary Pierce in 2000.

The second seeds won 6-4 6-2 against Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States.

It is their third major title together and Krejcikova’s seventh in total.

As well as victories alongside Siniakova at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2018, she has also won the past three Australian Open mixed doubles.

On Saturday, Krejcikova sealed her rapid rise in the singles game by claiming a first Grand Slam title in an emotional three-set win over Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

