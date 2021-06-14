Branch Reiterates Commitment to Deepening Financial Inclusion

Oluchi Chibuzor

Branch International, one of Africa’s digital banking application platforms has reiterated its commitment towards deepening financial inclusion in the underserved communities across Nigeria.

The company, which is achieving this, by leveraging technology to offer a range of unique financial services to customers, stated this at a virtual round table held in Lagos, recently.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, the Managing Director, Branch Nigeria, Adedayo Ademola, affirmed that the firm was strategically focusing on expanding its services to those with smartphones and the financially excluded in the country.

According to her, “What I see branch positioning is not necessarily dealing with financial inclusion alone, but dealing with customers who are underserved knowing that they are technically financially included, but at the end of the day they have limited access to extensive financial services because of cost and difficulty of access.

“These are the things we are using technology to solve and that is where our focus and expansion is; because the only way we are getting to customers is if they have a smartphone and there are millions of people with smartphones that are underserved.”

However, she added that, “At Branch, it is our commitment to keep up with our objective of leading the way in digital banking, in order to improve the financial wellbeing of Nigerians, unlock the greater potential within the financial services sector and promote seamless banking across the country.

“Our approach as a mobile-only digital bank is deeply rooted in us prioritising the convenience, satisfaction and safety of our customers.

“With Branch’s suite of unique products, we are consistently pushing the envelope by offering customers valuable services beyond the conventional banking needs thereby making a meaningful impact on their lives.

“Branch remains perfectly poised to take on the challenge of providing access to affordable financial services for all,” she stated.

According to the firm, the quest to make formal financial services accessible at an affordable rate to individuals and businesses was critical in systematically driving economic development.

“Thus, their unique ranges of offerings are designed to offer value to customers whilst enabling them to make payments and granting access to loans and investment opportunities.”

In the past three years of its operations in Nigeria, Branch has processed over N40 billion in over three million loan transactions and remains one of the most downloaded financial apps in Africa.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

