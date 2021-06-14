2023: Tinubu’s Posters Flood Abuja

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, political campaign posters of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have flooded some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The posters were seen at Garki, Central Area, Maitama, Wuse 11 around APC secretariat at Blantyre Street, as well as Shehu Shagari Way opposite the Ministry of Justice in the FCT.

The posters, which were seen yesterday, had Tinubu’s bold picture and name, were strategically pasted on public infrastructures and other public places in the Nigeria’s capital.

The former governor of Lagos State had not hidden his desire to take over from President Muhammdu Buhari in 2023 in spite of perceived opposition against his ambition within the party.

Though, the party chieftain is yet to publicly declare his intention, various support groups are already springing up to mobilise supports for him.

The posters also carried inscriptions like ‘TinubuNe, Happy Democracy Day’ and ‘Tinubu Advocates Group’.

A group known as the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), which is a merger of 12 political and socio-cultural groups working towards the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency in 2023, had recently threatened to sue the APC national leader if he fails to declare and contest the 2023 presidential election.

The National President of the group, Mr. Abdulhakeem Alawuje, described Tinubu as the most qualified politician to vie for the presidency, adding that if he fails to contest, a suit would be instituted to compel him to vie for the presidency.

