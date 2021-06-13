Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye…Politician with Heart of Gold

Say what you will about Nigerian politicians; there are a growing number of them after nothing but the interests of the people they represent. Among these is Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye, the honourable member of the House of Representatives for Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Ondo. Among the handful of young policymakers, Tajudeen is a balm for the injuries of our leaders past.

To be known as Small Alaji to his people, rather than as ‘Honourable Sir’ or ‘Your Excellency the Honourable’ as others might prefer, is the first evidence of Adefisoye’s dedication to the cause of those that raise him on the pedals of their expectations. What the good people of Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency wanted when they elected him was a representative who knew their wounds and how best to treat them. But considering recent happenings, one cannot accuse Adefisoye of shaming his people.

The most recent evidence of Adefisoye’s devotion and heart of gold is the dispensation of ‘community grants’ to help the business people in his constituency make the most of present times. In reality, these ‘grants’ are massive packages that will go a long way in distinguishing the people of Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency among the other 360 federal constituencies in Nigeria.

This is one way Adefisoye has shown that a new wave of politics is at hand in Nigeria. As the youngest and former member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on the floor of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, one cannot only imagine the degree of temptations (especially to stand out and make a name for himself) that Adefisoye faces. Nevertheless, the man has not gone about making bills regarding doings that nobody cares about but has focused his attention on his people, Nigerian youths, and an inclusive, integrative, and innovative schema of economic growth and development.

This is what having a heart of gold entails, devoting everything and anything to the cause of others. And this is why Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye is a shining example of a true politician, one after the people’s interests and always giving back to the society that elected him.

