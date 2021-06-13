Masari: Nigeria Needs Restructuring, Not Disintegration

· Says Nigeria’s unity is sacrosanct, non-negotiable

· Reveals plan to retire to his farm from 2023

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, has cautioned those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria to have a rethink, describing them as senseless people whose agitations are not healthy for the development of Nigeria.

Masari, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, added that while the unity of Nigeria was sacrosanct, it was better to insist on the need to restructure the country in all its ramifications rather than clamouring for disintegration.

He made these remarks at a news conference Friday night, admonishing those calling for the division of the country to jettison such ideas and join hands together with other Nigerians to move the country forward.

He said those calling for the division of Nigeria from other parts of the country “have no even sense. If they have sense, their people move around Nigeria more than any other person. They are found in nearly all villages in Nigeria.

“It is not the discussion of their leaders. It is not the discussion of those with sense among them. They are thugs. They have their own people in all villages. We, also, have our own who are living in the forest.

“But I do not think a sensible leader from that part of the country that knows what is doing will call for the division of the country. If the country is divided, where will you go? You do not have a country to go to,” he said.

The governor called on both religious and political leaders irrespective of ethnic, religious and tribal affiliations to come together, set aside every selfish interests and primordial sentiments for the unity of the country.

Masari, however, noted that the devolution of power would avert the duplication of federal, state and local governments’ efforts in terms of infrastructure development and enhance centralisation of activities in all tiers of government.

The governor said: “We need to make government, especially at the local government and state levels more functional, and this can only be done through proper allocation of resources and responsibilities.

“If the country was devolved realistically, governors will be the chief security officers of their respective states as was done under the First Republic in order to pave the way for them to provide adequate security to the citizenry, which is in dire need in the country,” he explained.

He said only fairness and equity, as well as responsible and good leadership “can make Nigeria remain as one indivisible entity. Unless we start to see ourselves as one body, that can only be achieved where there is devolution.”

Masari, however, disclosed that he had no intention to contest any political position after the expiration of his second term as governor in 2023, saying he would retire to his farm.

He said: “I have no plan; neither do I have intention of contesting for any election in 2023. First of all, I was in the House of Representatives as speaker so I have no intention of going back to the National Assembly by contesting the senate seat or any other seat.

“I was the deputy national chairman of the All Progressives Congress when it was formed so I am not interested in party office. Katsina has produced presidents for eight years before President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as a civilian president”.

“For anybody in Katsina to say that he is looking for something is not being fair. So, I think I should contest with my farm,” he disclosed his retirement plan.

We’re on a Mission to Defend Nigeria’s Unity, PNG Declares

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Pro-Nigeria Group (PNG), a movement of nationalists and patriots, yesterday disclosed that it was on a mission to rescue Nigeria and mobilise leaders of thought across all geo-political zones to defend the unity of the country.

PNG, however, lamented that the nation’s democracy was still standing on one leg 22 years after, blaming politicians for looting the nation’s commonwealth and disregarding provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

Convener of PNG, Lai Omotola made this remark at the unveiling of the group in Lagos, decrying that 22 years after democracy, politicians had continued to use looted funds to perpetually hold on power in a bid to preserve the loot.

He said: “You will see this as politicians move from opposition to ruling party to escape prosecution. The politicians have decimated our entire institutions from the judiciary to legislature to media to education to healthcare none is working.

“The politicians have blocked separation of powers and have rendered our democracy unworkable. Power is now in the hands of the few by the few and for the few.

“From 1960 to today, Nigeria has been in decline on all indices: the exchange rate, inflation, debt, education, healthcare, price of petrol, insecurity and mortality. We continue on decline.”

Omotola said the 1999 Constitution had not worked because politicians continued to breach it, stressing that if politicians could not obey the constitution, any other constitution would be a waste of time.

On the way forward, according to the convener, the first thing to be done is to fight for real separation of power and returning power to the people.

He said there was a need for the government to scrap all State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), lamenting that they had become tools in the hands of all state governors to put local governments in their pockets.

“All elections from ward to presidency should be conducted by INEC. Until we liberate our Local Government, I am sorry, we cannot have a participatory democracy.

He, also, suggested the need “to strengthen the rule of law. The president should allow future Inspector General of police to emerge by succession instead of the highly politicised selection of IG that has diminished the police and we all can see the impact.

“Until the police are reformed along strict professionalism, the issue of rigging on election day and insecurity will persist. Our judiciary should be autonomous to enable rule of law. The fight we should engage in is ensuring the constitution works. Our fight should be in ensuring that democracy works in all ramifications.”

Omotola explained the imperative of convening PNG established to promote Nigeria, which has become unpopular due to agitations by diverse interests across the country.

He said as much as they were entitled to their views and expression of interest, it would only be fair for other views of unity to be heard. He added that the silence of the elite over the unity of this country is wicked and evil.

He said: “This elite have benefited immensely from the country Nigeria and there cannot be a better time for them to voice out. When we decided to form this group, we realised how afraid people have become to mention Nigeria and how people within their minds believe Nigeria is gone.

“There are over a thousand reasons why this country should separate but there is just one reason why the country should not breakaway. The reason is because there is no plan for the separation,” he stated.

“There is a need for new thought leaders. Our thought leaders have expired and until we subject ourselves to critical thinking instead of propaganda and intimidation. I am so sorry the future of this country is bleak.

“This is what we are here for. We cannot continue to fight the same way our forefathers fought. There must be a new path. Tempers are high between the youths and the President with each one taking extreme positions but the best solution does not come in a state of anger.

“We need to engage ourselves, it seems tough but at the same time possible. There is nothing novel in the destruction of lives and property. The best general is one that resolves crises without using a bullet. Our leadership must come up higher.”

Omotola said PNG would be organising the first Pro-Nigeria Summit on October 1, saying the group would be organising National Essay competition on why Nigeria should stay together from primary school category to the university.

Also at the inauguration, a human rights activist, Emmanuel Malagu lamented the problem of ethnic rivalry, conflicts and insecurity rocking the country, saying most Nigerian felt at home in any part of the country in the past.

