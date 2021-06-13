LOVETH UGOCHUKWU: How I Found Solace in My Passion for Music

Born with a sonorous voice capable of piercing through the hardest of hearts even in the prison yards; loved by all for her generosity, hospitality, comic and humble personality, she earned the name ‘Onye Di Ndu Eje Eligwe’, ‘the one that would not die without going to heaven’ from her mother, while siblings call her ‘the good Samaritan’. Loveth Ugochukwu, a Nigerian gospel artist with the stage name ‘Goldvoicz’, in this recent interview with Funke Olaode and Sunday Ehigiator, shared interesting and profound moments.

How did your journey into sound begin?

Iam Loveth Chinasa Ugochukwu, a computer science graduate from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, Nigeria. I Worked with THISDAY Newspaper as a system administrator (tech support), a former computer instructor at Araromi junior secondary school Orile Lagos, STEM teacher at Techyzan Coding Alagbole, Ogun State, author of the book of ‘Child Of Prophecy,’ founder of Treasures Techyzan World and I’m a gospel singer.

Can you tell us about your early childhood and upbringing?

I am the daughter of the late Innocent Okafor, a former photo editor at THISDAY Newspaper, and Patricia Okafor. My parents were Christians, Catholics to be precise. I had a good upbringing. My father and mother were disciplinarians, and growing up with them gave me a good head start. My childhood was fun and full of so many experiences. I would say I was naturally blessed with leadership qualities. I love to make people happy even when I don’t have much. I manage what I have to make sure the other person is okay and believe it was a gift from God. Being the sixth child out of eight children, I was made the second mother of the family. I was the hard-working type, loyal to the core, honest to a fault, that even my mother gave me the name ‘Onye Di Ndu Eje Eligwe.’ It means the one that would not die without going to heaven.

At what stage did you embrace music?

I am naturally a talented comedian and actress. One thing I couldn’t do without during my childhood and even now is music. I don’t do anything without singing. As a student, listening to music helps me understand more and also inspires me. Singing, I would say, was part of me. This led me into forming cultural groups and musical bands. The first group I formed as a child was the ‘Obasa Group’, at age 10. The second was ‘Jedidiah musical Group’ at age 19, and the third was the ‘Gigabyte Musical Group’ at age 25. I gathered singers from my department, the computer science department. I became the choir director of my departmental school fellowship. I often did something very unique as a child. I would gather my entire family to watch me sing and climb a chair using a spatula as my microphone while they cheered and welcomed the best singer and comedian on stage. I would wave to them like a star such as Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, and Toni Braxton, etc., while I sing. I would tell one of my siblings to pretend they fainted seeing me on stage, and you know what, my voice was so unique that whenever I sing any song, you cannot differentiate who is the original singer of the song. I sang to the extent that my teachers commented on my report cards in primary and secondary school that I loved to sing.

Why did it take you so long to launch out?

I had challenges, most especially when I lost dad. I lost hope. I thought I might not complete my education, and the idea of making music was put on hold until I found my feet. But my father’s advice gave me hope. An event happened while he was alive. I wouldn’t forget the word he told me. He said to me, ‘God is the helper of the helpless’, that word gave me courage and hope. I went through difficult times trying to be successful. I thank God it has become a story that will inspire the hopeless; to help them see why they should see God as the helper of the helpless.

Could being a computer science graduate may have altered your ambition of becoming a singer?

From the beginning, my zeal and passion were to become a musician, but I didn’t get any help or who to sponsor or encourage me. It really frustrated me, but the passion and faith I had made me believe that someday God will make a way. Since I didn’t get any help, I decided to go to school to study computer science so that at least, if I get a good job after graduation, I can sponsor myself. Thank God I didn’t lose hope or fall for people that wouldn’t help you without requesting you pay them back in a carnal way.

Have you found your voice now?

I had the voice to sing as a child when I discovered I have a unique and golden voice that moves people who listen to me when I sing, but I didn’t notice it was a gift or make a career out of it. I felt it was just for fun. Grace and glory be to the king of kings for revealing that it was a gift and a talent. This happened when I gave my life to Christ in 2003. My life was transformed. It was like a veil was removed from my eyes, and then I began to see things differently. I discovered I could write when I wrote my first book at age 19. Then I discovered that it was a gift from God. I was so amazed when I did my first singing job, a soundtrack for a Nigerian movie. I couldn’t believe it. I said to myself, ‘so this was a gift, and I didn’t notice it.’

My encounter with Jesus Christ revealed to me that I don’t have just a gift, but I am multi-talented. There was a time we visited Kirikiri Correctional Centre for administration. When we got there, the prisoners; some were fighting, playing games. In fact, they were busy with different things, and then the warder told them we wanted to talk to them. Some came around to listen, but others ignored, but when I started my ministry, I noticed they all arrived one after the other to join us, and I tell you, we left the prison happy likewise the prisoners. They brought prayer points for us to intercede for them. This is why we need to discover the gift God has deposited in us. Who knows, it can transform somebody’s life from bad to good.

Are you into music full time?

Yes, but that doesn’t stop me from doing other jobs.

How long did it take before making up your mind?

I wrote my songs 17 years ago. All I did was make sure I keep the songs safe and believe that someday, I would sing to the world. Music has always been my thing. Every other thing I did was because I didn’t want to be idle, and also, I got no help, neither sponsor nor encouragement.

What was your support system, and how supportive were your husband and family?

My husband was so much in support, likewise my family members. They never discouraged me. They saw it as a part of me.

How’s public acceptance, and what’s your stage name?

I am into Gospel. It has been awesome, and my stage name is ‘Goldvoicz’.

What were the obstacles you had to contend with before breaking into the music industry, and how were you able to overcome them?

One of the obstacles I encountered was our African mentality, where they believe nothing goes for anything. It is wicked and evil. Instead of encouraging that person in your little way, you see some talented people, knowing full well you have the resources, but out of wickedness, they become carnal and start asking to have carnal knowledge of you. Another thing that was a challenge was money. If I had my own money at that time, I would have released my album as a kid. This was why I was very serious with my studies to graduate with a good result, which I thank God for helping me out without going through hell to get a sponsor.

Do you have any regrets?

No, I do not have any regrets. I have learnt a lot through the experiences I had, and I am stronger now. It’s just that it would have been better if I was known as a kid singer, but it didn’t happen that way, so I believe God still knows best why it is happening now. Nobody can question God. I remain ever grateful to him.

How many recorded songs do you have at the moment?

I have recorded six songs, and my inspiring song so far is ‘Somto.’

What inspired the song?

The tough life experiences I went through. Where many failed me, disappointed me, how I was nobody till Jesus Christ made me special. He made me extraordinary beyond human expectations.

Do you have an album, or working on one?

Yes, I have one titled, ‘Chidinma.’ I wrote it when I gave my life to Jesus Christ. I discovered that he was the only best friend humans can ever have. He sees you through when in difficult situations.

Are you signed to any record label?

Not yet.

Who are your role models?

Don Moen, Bro Lazarus and Emmanuel (voice of the cross).

What should your fans be expecting from you?

Pure song ministrations that will transform lives turn around bad situations; songs of hope, healing, breakthroughs, and the unshakeable power of God, encouragement, and satisfaction. They will experience the peace of God when this ministry goes on by the power in the name of Jesus.

