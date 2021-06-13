AIGBOJE AIG–IMOUKHUEDE – ACCEPT MY SINCERE CONDOLENCE

I received a terse message on the passing of your dear mum during the week. Nothing prepares you for that kind of news. My mom was ill for five years, and I was telling myself that I had detached and was ready for the news. When it came, I was numb. I stood at the LASUTH emergency hall, looking at my mom lay stone cold.

It shook me and messed up my confidence in my own immortality. Mbok, this is not about me but you, my brother. Let me use this medium to send you a warm hug. Be strong, don’t cry too much and be strong.

The inevitability of this should always give us strength to carry on, and also, the fact that she lived the good life, impacted and gave to society would further strengthen us at this time. Please send me a delivery address. Let me send you a well-made afang complete with ekwong and periwinkle. You will need it, my brother. God bless you and the family.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

