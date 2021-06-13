A Bit of A Dust Up

Again, there is a story of science being not quite misused but certainly being “off topic”. An ad on TV showed a Vacuum cleaner that could count and classify the particles it is picking up. The data is displayed on a screen on the vacuum. My eyesight isn’t good enough to go through the vacuum bag and confirm the count.

Their website mentions lasers but fortunately not burnt carpet, so it seems safe to use. There is however a mention from one of the engineers involved about it being one of those in the shower moments. Hint: Don’t take a vacuum into a shower, it probably won’t work, and it could electrocute you if there is any damage such as exposed wiring or a broken frame.

It might be time to release all the scientists from commercial applications for a while and get them working on stopping the COVID pandemic, solving climate change, developing better energy sources and curing cancer. They can then move to solving poverty and food shortages.

Science is meant to explain the world and be used to make it a better place for everyone to live, not just make it a less dusty place.

––Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia.

