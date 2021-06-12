US Cautions Citizens in Nigeria over Protests

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Ahead of June 12 nationwide protests planned by several groups in the country, the United States Mission in Nigeria has warned its citizens to exercise caution during the protests which will take place in several parts of the country, including Lagos, and Abuja where government events are scheduled to take place today.

It said likely that the protests in Abuja would take place at the Unity Fountain, Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle.

While in Lagos, the likely locations would be Lekki Tollgate Plaza and Gani Fawehinmi Park. The embassy advised American citizens to keep a low profile and avoid the areas where the protests will hold which calls suggest they may begin as early as 07:00a.m. This was contained in an advisory posted on the Embassy’s website yesterday.

Titled, ‘Demonstration Alert: U.S. Mission Nigeria (June 11, 2021) – Nationwide Protests on Democracy Day’, it read, “Several groups have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day. Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.

“The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle. In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 07:00a.m.

“Actions to Take: Avoid the areas of the demonstrations; exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests; monitor local media for updates; keep a low profile.”

The planned demonstrations aimed against maladministration, insecurity, the suspension of Twitter and other issues. Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has suspended its planned June 12 nationwide protest.

The President of the association, Mr. Sunday Asefon, announced the suspension in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja. The statement titled, ‘NANS Suspends June 12 Protest Over Concerns About Safety Of Protesters And Fear Of Possible Hijack By Politicians’, was aimed to forestall peace in the country.

According to the Asefon, the planned protest was aimed at decrying the insecurity in the country, especially the serial abductions of students. Asefon, however, said some politicians with “different agenda” have perfected plans to hijack the protest to “ventilate their political opinions and sentiments”. However, some others like the #RevolutionNow led by Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, are expected to hold a rally tagged, ‘Buhari Must Go’ which some state governments have kicked against.

