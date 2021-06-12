Taking Development to His Community

It was a day of celebration for the people of Iworo Community, in Lagos State as one of their sons and founder of Olu Kosoko Foundation, Prince Olu Kosoko unveiled a digital centre on the occasion of his birthday. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

There comes a time in a man’s life when he’s called upon to do that one thing that is unique to him and his abilities. Woe betides him if he fails because that would have been his finest outing. So this time, on the occasion of his birthday celebration on a recent Thursday, a young royal from Badagry, Prince Olu Kosoko, as his birthday gift to the good people of his community in Iworo and Badagry at large decided to drive further his development aspiration for the society by gifting a digital technology centre.

The launching of OK Foundation Digital Education and Academy (OKDEA) Programme in Iworo Community, Badagry area of Lagos State, marked a new digital footprint to the people. This was borne out of Prince Kosoko’s desire to build people, build a sustainable community and grow the community which is getting the desired attention from the populace. The launching of this modern technology attracted guests from within and beyond the community and was suitably blessed by his father, the Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, HRM Oba Oladele Friday Kosoko.

“So it was such a joy to see that it’s Olu Kosoko’s birthday and he says let us drive digital inclusion here in Badagry,” one of the special guests, Opeyemi Oke said. Oke who is currently serving as the Director General of Badagry Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture added that Olu Kosoko is very passionate. And wished there are more people who are as passionate as him about development in the town.

Oke adds: “His passion can drive an entire generation. He’s very passionate; he’s passionate about development, he’s passionate about the people… Olu Kosoko will come from the UK then he was living in the UK and every now and then come just to be part of development here in Badagry. I’m excited about it. I’m happy about it that Olu Kosoko has come to set this up for the people of Iworo. And from here we are going to reach the world.”

The Prince, Olu Kosoko who appears the happiest person of the day during his remark said his personal commitment to create a new generation of young persons in African communities through strategic approaches on education, entrepreneurship, empowerment and environment protection gave birth to the digital center. “First, I want to welcome everyone to this milestone in the lives of Badagry, Lagos, Nigeria and Africa. I just want to get this done. And just start working. I’m one of the happiest persons today because today means a lot to me.

“I feel that my life is a life of purpose, my life is a life of people, my life is a life of potentials, possibilities, and place and I have grown up not just like this. What we are doing today here is not something that just started. I’m very proud that few years ago about 2006/2007 we came together with some very progressive young people in Ojo and I’m so happy I have few of the members here. So to see the journey 16 years ago is a thing of joy.

“Africa is a place where future generations around the globe want to live and invest in. Then, to have the change we all desire; there is need to have a handful vision, mission, and a credible community-oriented and environmental foundation to strike the balance in our immediate communities thereby rendering uncompromising commitment to have a healthier community. OK Foundation wants to serve as a catalyst for economic growth, drive for digital transformation and advocate for environment protection.

“OK Foundation is keen at creating and building a future where grassroot communities can flourish into their full potential of opportunities and possibilities despite their inherent challenges” he noted. OK Foundation since 2018 has continued to contribute impact and add value to lives in the area through her four key thematic focuses, looking at Education, Entrepreneurship, Empowerment, and Environment (4Es). We believe with these four thematic areas we can make the change.”

Continuing, he said: “According to the foundation’s mission and vision, the organisation intends to achieve its mission and vision through strategic approaches of community engagement, human capacity, tech-driven innovation and collaboration partnership. Prince Kosoko added that the recent global pandemic and its colossal impact upon our lives and businesses, there is urgent need to address the challenges facing the youths in the country and also improve their opportunities for growth and development.

“Most importantly, we cannot shy away from the fact that youths need immediate mental investment that would provide key skills to enable them compete in global digital space. It is on this background, OK Foundation has perfected her plans to act as an enabler of digital advocacy and transformation in Badagry”. The digital center will train and empower 1,000 youths and 500 young adults in 36 months in Badagry spherically Iworo Kingdom.

OK Foundation is in partnership with Tech4Dev, a leading tech NGO championing digital skill empowerment in Nigeria to facilitate the digital training and provide project support. The digital center will also serve as a shared workplace for professionals and tech researches for in house business consulting for SME’s and startups. The foundation in April, 2020 during Covid-19 pandemic disbursed financial gifts to 200 families in different communities, groups, widows, aged, vulnerable and youths.

And second batch disbursement of money gifts to 300 persons to mark the Visioner’s birthday on 20th May, 2020 totaling 500 persons. Other activities and projects of the foundation includes charity (Charity knows No Bounds), Annual Health Program in Partnership with Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic targeting one thousand persons in Badagry. The program covered participants from Badagry Central Local Government, Badagry West and Olorunda Local Council Development Area.

Pix: Olu Kosoko Foundation.jpg

