PANDEF Gives FG One Week Ultimatum to Inaugurate NDDC Board

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has issued a one week ultimatum to the federal government to inaugurate a board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

It said the inauguration of the board for the commission was critical in the interest of the people of the region.

The Leader of the Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, gave the ultimatum while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja.

The Ijaw leader noted that his desire was to see the best man appointed for the job, saying there was no need for the perceived power tussle.

He stated: “The two persons involved are from my state and are my children, but all I am interested in is for a board to be inaugurated for the commission. And this should be done within the next one week.”

Clark added that the inauguration of a new board for the commission was critical to enable it to realise its mandate of impacting positively on the lives of the people of the region.

On the commission`s forensic audit initiated by Dr. Cairo Ojougboh to audit the commission`s past records and verify projects before payments were made, Clark expressed hope that a new board would deliver a more acceptable audit.

He was of the opinion that the forensic audit which did not go down well with fraudulent contractors and some power brokers in the state had gulped so many monies.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

