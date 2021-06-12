Olamide Comes Through with ‘UY Scuti’

11-tracks ‘UY Scuti’ is Olamide’s 12th studio album following ‘Carpe Diem’, his debut on Empire, a US distribution company and record label in 2020. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

Olamide’s creative stream continues to flow ceaselessly with lyrical juices and that position him as the most consistent Nigerian artiste of the last decade. Barely eight months after the release of his 11th studio project, the YBNL Records honcho and rap star, real name Olamide Adedeji, is set to release his new album ‘UY Scuti’ on the 18th of June, 2021. The album will follow his international entry titled “Carpe Diem”, which was released in October 2020.

Same last year on February 10, 2020, the indigenous rapper released an EP with the title ‘999’. On his upcoming album, the singer confirmed the new body of work which the track list he made public last weekend (June 6, 2021).

The new album will include features from Phyno, Fave, Jaywillz, and Layydoe. And goes with the following in its 11-tracks: Need for Speed, Jailer, Julie Xchng, Rock, Want, Rough Up, Somebody, and So Much More.

‘Rock’, the lead track off the album is trending and gaining massive airplay since it dropped last month with its visuals directed by Clarence Peters. Ever since the release of his debut album “Rapsodi” in 2011, hardly has a year gone without a full body of work from the famous rapper who has got the pulse of the street.

Over the past ten years, BaddoSneh as he’s fondly called has endorsed certain acts and at other times, had signed them. While a few have since left him in acrimony, most retain respect for him.

Since he burst onto the Nigeria music scene with his monster hit single, “Eni Eduro,” Olamide never remained the same. The song received critical acclaim nationwide and instantly shot Olamide to limelight.

At the time, he was signed to ID Cabasa’s record label, Coded Tunes alongside Seriki and Kayefi. Under the label, he released his first album, Rapsodi. The terms of his exit were amicable. Olamide then branched out and founded his own record label, YBNL (an acronym for Yahoo Boy No Laptop) under which he released his subsequent albums, including an album of same title (YBNL) in 2012.

His 2014 album Street OT, The Baddest Guy Ever Liveth (2013), Eyan Mayweather (2015), and The Glory (2016) were other albums he released. ‘UY Scuti’ will come as Olamide’s 12th solo studio album following ‘Carpe Diem’ which marked his debut on Empire, a US distribution company and record label.

Following his incursion into the international market, Olamide said: “Honestly, the level at which I am right now is very personal. I am just taking my creativity to the extreme, for my own good, and for my own sanity.

“I feel like I have been restricting myself all this while, and for my own mental health, it is high time to unbox myself and do everything I have ever dreamt of. In 2020, I feel like it is more of a rebirth year for me. I feel like a new artist. My new songs don’t sound like my old songs, maybe a few similarities. I feel like I am a new person entirely like I am just starting fresh. What I am on right now is beyond being the voice of the streets.”

