My Cycling Phobia

ROAD SAFETY By Jonas Agwu

Did you know that I own a bike? Did you also know that this bike dates back to when the former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Osita Chidoka, initiated the first bicycle week as a way to promote non-motorized transportation in Nigeria in 2014? I am talking about the era when one of my adored politicians from the East and the former Transport Minister, Chief Ojo Maduekwe held sway as the bicycle transportation exponent. Would you be shocked if I confessed to you that since 2014 when I bought the bike and managed to ride along my colleagues, my bike has become a souvenir? Each time I am deployed, my bike moves alongside. Yet, it merely adorns my living room.

The nearest I have done in putting the bike to use is to gauge the bike to be sure that the tyres are in good shape. My phobia is worsened each time I spot Chidinma, my friend’s wife biking while I am busy with my usual morning routine walk to keep fit. It was therefore not strange when on Monday this week at the commencement of the 2021 Bicycle week celebration, I confessed to my colleague that nothing will compel me to take my bike out to ride unless within my estate or when rapture takes place as we are told in the Holy Bible. If you are worried about me, please hold your peace and allow me deal with the benefits of cycling before dwelling on the worries of the Corps which has been expressed sarcastically by some concerned road users. Basically, we acknowledge the need for the appropriate infrastructure to be put in place such as the appropriate bicycle lanes among others. I hope to deal with others in my conclusion.

Despite my personal phobia which does not outweigh the benefits of cycling, please permit me to allow, Dr Sydney Ibeanusi of the Federal Minister of Health guide us on why we must ride. Since I am not qualified to speak on the health benefits, I will run excerpts of his paper hoping that you will find it as rich as I did. According to him, research shows that a 15 minutes vigorous activity a day increases lifespan by three years. At slower the pace, about 30 minutes is required to achieve the same benefits. Exercise, he noted has been shown to reduce obesity, improve oxygen capacity, lower blood pressure and cholesterol and improve other heart functions. While acknowledging the dearth in National Studies on the benefits of riding, he said that most studies are from global Literature.

What then are these benefits; Improved Longevity. A Study from King’s College London compared over 2,400 identical twins. Those who did the equivalent of three to 45 minute ride a week were nine years ‘ biologically younger’ even after discounting other potential confounders, such as body mass index ( BMI) and smoking. Dr Lynn Cherkas, the lead researcher, concluded that “Those who exercise regularly are at significantly lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type two diabetes, all types of cancer, high blood pressure and obesity. “The body becomes much more efficient at defending itself and regenerating new cells.” Such a finding would go a long to improve the life expectancy in Nigeria which by 2012 estimation by the WHO stands at about 50years. In Places with highest longevity such as Japan, a good number of persons indulge in the habit of cycling.

Another benefit is in the area of Improved Cardiac (Heart) Function & Preventing Cardiovascular Dxs. Studies from Purdue University in the United States States that regular cycling can cut your risk of heart disease by 50percent. Similar findings were recorded in the Copenhagen City Heart Study. The most dramatic finding was a cut of 82percent in the risk of the faster cyclists dying from a heart attack during a 30 minute daily session of cycling. The British Heart Foundation found that 10,000 fatal heart attacks are avoided each year if people are fitter. Cycling just 20 miles a week reduces your risk of heart disease to less than 50percent, ( such as stroke, high BPo and heart attack. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels.

Riding a bike like I did, Boosts PULMONARY / LUNG FXN. An adult cycling uses 10 times the oxygen they would need to sit in front of the Television for same period. Regular cycling will help strengthen your cardiovascular system over time, enabling your heart and lungs to work more efficiently and getting more oxygen where it’s needed, quicker. This means that you can do more exercise for less effort.

At a time and age when diabetes is rampant, those who ride are at less risk of Diabetes. The rate of type 2 diabetes is increasing and is a serious public health concern. Lack of physical activity is thought to be a major reason why people develop this condition. Large- scale research in Finland found that people who cycled for more than 30 minutes per day had a 40 per cent lower risk of developing diabetes. Cancer: Cycle away from “the big C” ( Cancer) It has been shown that if you cycle, the chance of bowel cancer & breast cancer is reduced. Evidence abound that any exercise is useful in warding off cancers, it has been shown that cycling is specifically good for keeping your cells in working order. Finnish researchers in a long- term study found that men who exercised at a moderate level for at least 30 minutes a day ( Cycling to work) were 50percent less likely to develop cancer as those who didn’t. Other studies have also found that women who cycle frequently reduce their risk of breast cancer by 34 percent. Apart from improved blood flow to tissues, Research shows that people who cycle to work have two to three times less exposure to pollution than those in cars.

Cycling improves strength, balance and coordination. It may also help to prevent falls and fractures. It is low- impact exercise that places little stress on joints hence cycling is an ideal form for persons with osteoarthritis. Please note that because Cycling is not a weight- bearing exercise, it does not specifically help persons with osteoporosis ( bone- thinning disease). It equally improves interpersonal performance & discipline.

A study from the University of Bristol found that among 200 employees who exercised before work or at lunchtime improved their time and workload management, and it boosted their motivation and their ability to deal with stress. The study also reported that workers who exercised felt their interpersonal performance was better; they took fewer breaks and found it easier to finish work on time.

It is also helpful in Weight control and Obesity treatment. Sports physiologists have found that the body’s metabolic rate – the efficiency with which it burns calories and fat – is not only raised during a ride, but for several hours afterwards. ( M. Simpson Loughborough University). One recent study showed that cyclists who cycled fast burned three and half times more body fat than those who cycled constantly at slower pace. Cycling is a good way to lose unwanted calories. Steady Cycling burns approximately 300 calories per hour. If you cycle for 30minutes every day, you would burn five kilogramme of fat in a year.

If you have issues with sleep, catch the bug and ride as riding aids better Sleeping habits. Researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine asked sedentary insomnia sufferers to cycle for 20- 30 minutes every other day. Time required for the insomniacs to fall asleep was reduced by 50percent, and sleep time increased by almost an hour. Professor Jim Horne from Loughborough University’s Sleep Research Centre explains that “Exercising outside exposes you to daylight.” This helps get your circadian rhythm back in sync, and also rids your body of cortisol, the stress hormone that can prevent deep, regenerative sleep. Cycling is also helpful in improving your bowels function. Experts from Bristol University found that “Physical activity helps decrease the time it takes food to move through the large intestine, limiting the amount of water absorbed back into your body and leaving you with softer stools, which are easier to pass.”

In addition, aerobic exercise accelerates your breathing and heart rate, which helps to stimulate the contraction of intestinal muscles. This prevents you from feeling bloated and helps protect you against bowel cancer. Furthermore, it increases brain power, alertness and improvement in Mental illness. Researchers from Illinois University found that a five percent improvement in cardio- respiratory fitness from cycling led to an improvement of up to 15percent in mental tests. That’s because cycling helps build new brain cells in the hippocampus – the region responsible for memory, which deteriorates from the age of 30. “Cycling boosts blood flow and oxygen to the brain, which fires and regenerates receptors. This may explain how exercise helps ward off Alzheimer’s.

Mental health conditions such as depression, stress and anxiety can be reduced by regular bike riding. This is due to the effects of the exercise itself and because of the enjoyment that riding a bike can bring. Cycling helps to improve coordination such as arm – to- leg, feet – to- hands and body – to- eye co- ordinations. Some months after commencing cycling, dexterity and precision have been found to improve. According to C. Collins, a Chief dietician at St George’s Hospital in London Moderate exercise makes immune cells more active, so they are ready to fight off infection. Research from the University of North Carolina, says people who cycle for 30 minutes, five days a week had about 50percent reduction in sick days as persons who do not indulge in exercise.

And for those who are wary of ageing, a study from Stanford University has found that cycling regularly can protect your skin against the harmful effects of UV radiation and reduce the signs of ageing. “Increased circulation through exercise delivers oxygen and nutrients to skin cells more effectively, while flushing harmful toxins out. Exercise also creates an ideal environment within the body to optimise collagen production, helping reduce the appearance of wrinkles and speed up the healing process.”

Being more physically active improves your vascular health, this has effect of boosting your sex drive• A study from Cornell University concluded that male athletes have the sexual prowess of men two to five years younger, while physically fit females have delayed menopause by about the same time. A study from Harvard University found that men aged over 50 years who cycle for at least three hours a week have a 30 percent lower risk of impotence and erectile dysfunction than those who do little exercise.

