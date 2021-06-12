Law: Charge With, Not ‘For’

Media Gaffes by Ebere_Wabara

“NLC wants minimum wage retained in (on) Exclusive List”

“3 soldiers die, 1 critically injured in accident involving IBB (IBB’s) son”

For GOtv communication/PR-cum-advert team: “UEFA Euro 2020: All games live, expert analysis (analyses) and magazine shows”

“While there is nothing wrong with taking loans for infrastructure (infrastructural) projects….”

“…his administration was faced with myriad (a myriad) of daunting challenges that included….”

From Bureau of Public Procurement: “Expression of Interest (EoI) on (in) the policy for….”

“What is good about their decision is that they did not look at political party linings (leanings)….” (Politics & Power, June 2)

“…particularly when the pursuit of selfish pecuniary interests have (has)….” Pursuit…has (not have). This is known as Error of Proximity (EoP).

“Infidelity, abortion scares man away from wife” Error of attraction: scare.

The next three blunders are from DAILY INDEPENDENT of May 13: “…the PDP in the state congratulated the former governor of the state for (on) the victory.”

“Elumelu sets precedence (precedent) in impact investing (investment) in Africa”

“GOC’s shoot-at-sight order undue interference with electoral process” (THISDAY Headline, May 12) Fixed expression: shoot-on-sight order.

“40 persons charged for election violence in Osun” (Nigerian Tribune, May 12) Stock phrase: charge with (not for)

“To serve is a priviledge —Fashola” Spell-check: privilege.

“The INEC office was said to have been packed full, before a big bang was heard.” (THE GUARDIAN, Sunday, May 30) ‘Bang’ does not need any qualification—small or big because of its inherent loudness and suddenness.

“…As underaged voters storm polling booths’’ (Sunday Tribune, May 30) This way: underage voters.

“My grouse with INEC’s boss’’ (National News, June 8) My grouse about (not with or against)….

“INEC’s shodiness (sic) and senators’ apprehension” (Nigerian Tribune Politics, June 10) Shoddiness leads to sloppiness.

“Banks get 48 hours ultimatum” Why not 48 hours’ ultimatum?

“Ports, boarder posts bleed of revenue losses while the election lasts” (DAILY INDEPENDENT, May 11) Spell-check: border posts—and while elections last, preferably.

“For the many others who kept their heads low and still did their duties the best way they could, we say congratulations for (on) surviving the season of anomie.” (Leadership, June 6)

“The occasion was to mark the anniversary of his release from prison in (on) the infamous Robben Island.” (Businessday, June 7)

“All manners (manner) of evil (evils) have been blamed on the Nigerian police.” (THISDAY, June 6)

“They too would ask why the candidate put himself forward twice for the senatorial post, knowing fully (full) well that….” (Vanguard, June 6)

“The government justified its decision to privatize all but a few of its public enterprises on the ground (grounds) that they have been….” (THE NATION, June 6)

“The next set of Assemblies should comprise of people of sound knowledge of the law.” Delete the ‘of’ preceding ‘people’.

“…if they are prepared to stand for the electorates.” Deregulating communication: ‘electorate’ is an uncountable (collective) noun.

”If Nigerians are to continue taking government’s moral propagations serious (seriously)….”

“…the fate of other spheres of human activity are (is) inextricably tied to it.”

“If the police was (were) slow in apprehending the murderers….”

“President Buhari urged to embark on poverty alleviation schemes” News: poverty-alleviation scheme. Take note of the hyphen.

“The chances of any fifteen to twenty-four-year-old being murdered is (are)….”

“…top office holders who are currently (sic/unnecessary) facing various charges ranging from murder, embezzlement of public money and (to) blatant violation of fundamental human rights of many Nigerians.”

“…suspected criminals caught by various vigilante (vigilance) groups who now do the job of the police.”

“When Obasanjo made known his intention to contest the presidential election under (on) the platform of the PDP….”

“…he was going to do his possible best.…” Issues in 2022 Budget: ‘Best’ does not require any intensification because of its superlative status.

“But the governor has stuck to his gun (guns), insisting that his action is perfectly constitutional.”

Next in the saddle is THE PUNCH of May 13 which goofed this way: “LG plans to employ qualified health officials” Would it have employed unqualified officials? Your readers are not moronic patrons!

“The minister had alerted the nation about (to) the activities of saboteurs within the system.”

“The NLC has however gone beyond mere condemnation of the policy to threaten government with a strike action.” Deregulation of English: industrial action.

“I have also come to the conclusion that the best way to remain sane in this country is not to take our rulers serious (seriously).”

“INEC was at a crossroad before the postponement.…” Sustainable democracy: at a/the crossroads.

“The other problem of inter- and intra-communal feuds continue (continues) unabated….” Not proximity yet.

“…especially as it has defiled (defied) all solutions by experts in the area of waste management….”

“Sadly, these have culminated into (in) communal clashes….”

“…in line with our African view of being our brothers’ keepers.” Fixed expression: brother’s keeper (irrespective of plurality)

“As a youth corp (corps) member in Kano in 1974/75, I do understand….”

“Buhari to re-open talks with Niger Delta leaders” ‘Reopen’ does not admit hyphenation.

“Sheath your sword” Spell-check: sheathe.

“If the recent discovery of the bodies of policemen and soldiers in the bush are (is) a measure of….”

“Stocks shake-off Easter euphoria, remain active” Phrasal verbs abhor hyphenation.

“What happens to genetically-modified seeds that make agricultural produces grow….” An unfinished agendum: ‘produce’ is non-count.

“Journalists attached to Abuja may eventually return home to their families with their properties (property)….”

“Military personnel are said to outdo themselves (one another).…”

“Excuse me if I am trivializing, via humour, an otherwise griefing matter.” This is scandalous! Noun: grief and verb: grieve. So, grievous (adjective, which is the right application here) matter.

“Thank God I didn’t doff (take off, preferably) my hat for (to) someone who does not even merit a clap.”

“He killed an Egyptian and an Hebrew” Lectern thoughts: a Hebrew (which is New English).

