Insecurity Hurting Nigeria’s Entertainment Sector, Says Artiste

Olawale Ajimotokan

Rising artiste, Amodu Francis Eleojo, has bemoaned the effect of insecurity on the entertainment sector.

He said the prevailing situation is denying so many entrepreneurs from eking their livelihood.

While speaking with reporters in Abuja, Eleojo urged government to salvage the situation by curbing the cases of insurgency, kidnapping and banditry.

He said tours, shows, events and concerts which were the propelling activities of the entertainment industry were grinding to a halt by the insecurity issues.

“It is a major concern. If truly the government wants a secure nation, I would suggest they put away personal agenda and tackle insecurity.

“Every sector of the country is vulnerable and unstable including the entertainment industry,” he said.

The Kogi State- born artiste started his career in 2018. He said he took interest in music when he discovered he could sing along to so many songs and was very creative about it.

“I remember vividly in my early school days when I tried creating a band with other students whom I think could also sing.

“My dad’s love for reggae music also got me interested in music. He is always listening to one of the reggae’s best, Lucky Dube, at every chance he gets.

“That really made me paid attention to music. So, I decided I could try creating music too.”

The graduate of University of Lagos, added that it was his younger brother, Nelson that inspired him into making music.

Eleojo, famed for his most popular song: ‘Gbege’, described his type of music as more or less an afro-beat fusion of sound.

He described his music as ‘the heart’s radio’ adding he always expresses himself and put together his life experiences in his music.

He said that though he did not really have a particular artiste in mind at the moment but had always loved to collaborate with Olamide and Tiwa Savage.

“I really love their versatility and their style of music. They are both great artists. I can’t wait to have them on track soon”.

He also expressed his admiration for Olamide, saying the latter inspired him at an early age, in addition to being versatile, hardworking, consistent and humble.

On his next plan, Eneojo noted that he had a whole lot working on particularly his debut album, which he hopes to drop soon.

He vowed to continue to put in steady work, expect steady growth and work smarter to get to where he wants to be.

“The future really holds a lot and definitely I would get to where I want to be anytime soon.”

In his new song, EP (Extended Playlist) released on March 12, 2021, Eneojo noted that the music is his first-ever body of work.

“It’s called ‘Trail the EP’. It’s my first ever body of work. I have five great songs on the EP”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

